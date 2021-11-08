Children's Aid Foundation of Canada and BMO partner to raise over $4 million

BMO Financial Group announces $2.5M campaign gift at gala fundraiser to support new mentorship opportunities for children and youth

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - It was an incredible weekend as Children's Aid Foundation of Canada raised over $4 million for children, youth and families involved with the child welfare system at its annual gala and through a campaign leadership gift from BMO Financial Group (BMO), the gala's patron sponsor.

On Saturday night, more than 600 philanthropists, business and community leaders gathered across five venues for Children's Aid Foundation of Canada's Gala – Special Edition's to show their support for making positive change in the lives of children and youth who have experienced the child welfare system. BMO CEO Darryl and his wife Cassandra White welcomed guests as the gala's honorary chairs and kicked off the inspirational evening by announcing a $2.5 million gift from BMO to Children's Aid Foundation of Canada's Stand Up for Kids: Future Transformed Campaign to create a new mentorship program for young people in communities across Canada.

"We are extremely grateful to BMO for their leadership and ongoing commitment to the well-being of children, youth and families in Canada," says Valerie McMurtry, President and CEO, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, "BMO's investment in a national mentorship program holds the potential to be truly transformational for the future of young people in need."

Children's Aid Foundation of Canada is proud of its 30-year partnership with BMO that continues to focus on providing programs that support educational opportunities and promote mentorship for youth.

"BMO's longstanding partnership with Children's Aid Foundation of Canada exemplifies how we Boldly Grow the Good in business and life alongside our customers and communities," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "We're proud to help transform the lives of Canada's most vulnerable children and youth, by supporting the creation of a new national mentorship program that will provide enrichment and the promise of a bright future."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's gala took on a unique format with guests gathering in smaller groups at intimate venues, held in accordance with public health guidelines across downtown Toronto. The gala celebrated togetherness and community after a year of challenges and youth speakers involved with the child welfare system shared remarkable examples of their strength and spirit. Thanks to a wonderful community of Foundation supporters, the gala has raised more than $36.5 million for young people in need since its inception 35 years ago.

About Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

Children's Aid Foundation of Canada is our country's leading charity dedicated to standing up for children and families involved in the child welfare system and standing alongside youth with lived experience. We raise and grant funds and deliver a wide range of high-impact programs and services in partnership with 104 child- and youth-serving agencies across the country. Last year, we supported over 46,500 children and youth and 12,300 families. Find out more at cafdn.org

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

For further information: Lisa Lipkin, Lisa Lipkin Communications for Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, [email protected], 416-988-4189; Kelsey Rutherford, BMO Financial Group, [email protected], 416-867-3996

Related Links

http://www.cafdn.org

