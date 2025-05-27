Children First Canada Celebrates 10 Years of Impact and Honours 10 Iconic Champions for Children

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Children First Canada (CFC) is proud to mark its 10th anniversary by celebrating a decade of impact in advancing the rights and well-being of children, and by honouring 10 extraordinary Canadian leaders with the Champions for Children Awards. These awards recognize individuals and organizations whose leadership has significantly shaped policies, programs, and public awareness in support of Canada's 8 million children.

The honourees will be celebrated at two milestone events, beginning today in Toronto (May 27 at the St. Regis Hotel) and Calgary (September 23 at the Fairmont Palliser), from 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM. These celebrations bring together champions from across business, philanthropy, healthcare, public service, and civil society.

2025 Champions for Children Award Recipients:

The Hon. Rona Ambrose , Deputy Chairwoman, TD Securities

, Deputy Chairwoman, TD Securities Dr. Cindy Blackstock , Executive Director, First Nations Child and Family Caring Society

, Executive Director, First Nations Child and Family Caring Society Darren Entwistle , CEO, TELUS

, CEO, TELUS Mary Jo Haddad , Founding Chair of CFC, Chancellor of the University of Windsor , Corporate Director, Past President and CEO of SickKids

, Founding Chair of CFC, Chancellor of the , Corporate Director, Past President and CEO of SickKids Wes Hall , Founder, BlackNorth Initiative, Chancellor of University of Toronto

, Founder, BlackNorth Initiative, Chancellor of Gail O'Brien , Past Chair of CFC, Trustee of SickKids, Strategic Advisor to O'Brien Institute of Public Health and One Child Every Child

, Past Chair of CFC, Trustee of SickKids, Strategic Advisor to O'Brien Institute of Public Health and Alex Munter , CEO, Canadian Medical Association

, CEO, Canadian Medical Association Kathleen Taylor , Chair of SickKids, Chancellor of York University , Past Chair of RBC

, Chair of SickKids, Chancellor of , Past Chair of RBC Benjie Thomas , CEO, KPMG Canada

, CEO, KPMG Canada Karen Young , CEO, United Way of Calgary and Area

In Memoriam

The Hon. Landon Pearson , O.C., "The Children's Senator" and founder of the Landon Pearson Centre for the Study of Childhood and Children's Rights

"Our Champions for Children have raised their hands and taken action in the face of tremendous challenges facing Canada's kids," said Sara Austin, Founder & CEO of Children First Canada. "Together, we've made enormous progress, but our work is far from over. Canada ranks just 66th on the Kids Rights Index. We are renewing our commitment to make this the best place in the world for kids to grow up."

A Decade of Impact

Since its founding in 2015, Children First Canada has become the leading national charity focused on children's rights. Through research, advocacy, and youth empowerment—including the flagship Raising Canada report—CFC has spotlighted critical threats to childhood and mobilized action. CFC has directly impacted the lives of over 8 million children through initiatives like the Young Canadians' Parliament, National Child Day, and the Being, Belonging, Becoming program.

Later this year, CFC will also host the Future is NOW! Awards to honour 10 outstanding young changemakers across Canada.

Join the Celebration

Proceeds from the events will directly support CFC's research, advocacy, and youth-led programs. Donations made will be matched up to 50% through Rogers Birdies for Kids.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://childrenfirstcanada.crowdchange.ca/92718

Media Availability:

Sara Austin, award recipients, and youth leaders will be available for interviews at the Toronto event on May 27. To coordinate, please contact:

Andrea Chrysanthou

[email protected]

416-797-8194

About Children First Canada

Children First Canada is a national charity dedicated to making Canada the best place in the world for kids to grow up. Through research, advocacy, and youth empowerment, CFC defends children's rights and equips the next generation to lead change.

www.childrenfirstcanada.org

