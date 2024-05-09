Chief Mountain port of entry re-opens for the summer season

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the Chief Mountain port of entry will be open for the summer season from Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to Monday, September 30, 2024.

Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park. In 2023, over 55,000 travellers crossed the border at Chief Mountain and Waterton Lakes National Park, and CBSA officers are preparing for another busy summer.

Chief Mountain hours of operation (Mountain Daylight Time):

May 15, 2024 – May 31, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

June 1, 2024 – September 2, 2024: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

September 3, 2024 – September 30, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For additional information, visit the Border Information Services online or call 1-800-461-9999.

Quick Facts

Before heading to the land border, travellers should check the Canada Border Services Agency's border wait times web pages for estimated wait times at select ports of entry.

Whether travelling by land, air or water, travellers can help speed up processing times by coming prepared with their travel documents.

In 2023, the Prairie Region facilitated the arrival of over 5.5 million travellers while keeping more than 70 illegal firearms and over 400 other prohibited weapons off our streets. We also seized large amounts of illegal drugs including over 850kg of methamphetamine.

All travellers must declare their goods upon entry into Canada . For returning residents, have your receipts readily available for goods purchased or received while outside of Canada . You are encouraged not to travel with firearms, but if you choose to do so, be sure to check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

Associated Links

Directory of CBSA Offices and Services

Tools to ease cross-border travel

Parks Canada – Waterton Lakes National Park website

I Declare

Twitter: @CanBorderPRA

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945