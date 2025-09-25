Chief Mountain port of entry closes for the season

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chief Mountain port of entry is closing for the season on Tuesday, September 30, at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST). It will reopen in the spring of 2026.

Due to its high elevation and harsh winters, Chief Mountain only operates from May to September.

Travellers can use the Carway port of entry, Del Bonita port of entry or Coutts port of entry as an alternative during the seasonal closure.

Chief Mountain is located along Alberta's Highway 6 on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park. At 1,722 meters, it has the highest elevation of all border crossings in Canada and has long been considered one of Canada's most scenic ports of entry.

For additional information, visit the Border Information Services online or call 1-800-461-9999.

Quick Facts

As of September 8 , the Chief Mountain port of entry welcomed 49,049 travellers into Canada during the 2025 season, a decrease of over 8,000 travellers from the previous year.

, the Chief Mountain port of entry welcomed 49,049 travellers into during the 2025 season, a decrease of over 8,000 travellers from the previous year. Before heading to the land border, travellers should check the Canada Border Services Agency's border wait times web pages for estimated wait times at select ports of entry.

All travellers must declare their goods upon entry into Canada . For returning residents, have your receipts readily available for goods purchased or received while outside of Canada . You are encouraged not to travel with firearms, but if you choose to do so, be sure to check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

