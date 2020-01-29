Chicken Wings Dominate Super Bowl Menus

"There will be no wing shortage," said Benoît Fontaine, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "Whether you're a fan of either team, there's no debate about Canada's favorite Super Bowl food."

Wings have grown in popularity since they are said to have been born in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, when co-owner Teressa Bellissimo cooked leftover wings in hot sauce as a late-night snack for her son and his friends. They were an instant hit and millions get eaten each year during the big game.

Canadians want Canadian chicken, so for this year's game, consumers are encouraged to ask for the Raised by a Canadian Farmer logo at their favourite retailer or restaurant, and buy the wings that are raised with care, quality and freshness in mind. "Canadian chicken farmers are proud to raise the chicken Canadians trust," says Fontaine, "And we're raising our chickens to the highest standards: yours."

So, get your favourite Canadian wings, safe in the knowledge that there are plenty to go around. Enjoy the game!

www.chicken.ca | www.chickenfarmers.ca

SOURCE Chicken Farmers of Canada

For further information: Marty Brett, Senior Corporate Communications Officer, (613) 566-5926 or [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.chickenfarmers.ca/

