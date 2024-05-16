CHICANE CAPITAL II CORP. ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL PROSPECTUS FOR ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

The prospectus is accessible through SEDAR+

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CHICANE CAPITAL II CORP. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the filing of a final prospectus for its initial public offering.

Access to the prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in connection with the Corporation's initial public offering of common shares in the capital of the Corporation in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. The prospectus and any amendment thereto in connection with the Corporation's initial public offering is accessible at www.sedarplus.ca.

An electronic or paper copy of the prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, by contacting Chicane Capital II Corp. by email at [email protected], and by providing the contact with an email address or mailing address, as applicable.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Any securities referred to herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

SOURCE CHICANE CAPITAL II CORP.

For further information: John Travaglini, Chief Executive Officer, Email Address: [email protected]