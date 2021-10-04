Chicago Venture Summit Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - World Business Chicago and the Consulate General of Canada in Chicago, Laura Dalby, joined George Khalife, Vice President, U.S. Capital Formation (Midwest U.S.), TMX Group, in Chicago to remotely close the markets at the Chicago Venture Summit; the city's flagship venture capital conference.

The 2021 Chicago Venture Summit welcomed participants; investors from VC/investment firms, founders, corporate executives, and startup ecosystem leaders. TSX & TSX Venture Exchange is a proud sponsor. For more information please visit http://www.chicagoventuresummit.com/ .