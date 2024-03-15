Chevy Chase to Make First-Ever Canadian Appearance in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - For the first-time ever, Clark Griswold himself will vacation to Canada for a rare appearance at Niagara Falls Comic Con this June. Chase will be joined by Beverly D'Angelo, who portrayed Ellen Griswold in the "Vacation" franchise.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Chase and D'Angelo join us at Niagara Falls Comic Con for an ultra-rare public appearance," said NFCC President Chris Dabrowski. "Fans will have an opportunity to get pictures and autographs with the duo, and also participate in a Q&A panel discussion throughout the weekend event. This might be the first-and last-time fans will have this opportunity in Canada, and what better location than the Honeymoon capital – Niagara Falls," he added.

A household name, Chase has built a successful career in television and film for over five decades. Although he is best known to fans for the "Vacation" movies, he is also known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), as well as numerous hit comedies, including Caddyshack, Fletch, Three Amigos and Community.

Chase & D'Angelo will be joined by more than 40 celebrities including: Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV); Peter Weller (Robocop); Robert Patrick (Terminator); Brian Danielson (WWE / AEW); The Garcia Twins FKA The Bella Twins (WWE), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future); Shameik Moore (Spiderman: Into the Universe), Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba); Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), and many more.

Niagara Falls Comic Con takes place June 7-9 at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre and will feature over 200,000 square feet of all things pop culture, including more than 300 vendors, attractions, movie cars, a Star Wars pop up exhibit, a Harry Potter exhibit, comic books, a video game arena and more.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nfcomiccon.com

