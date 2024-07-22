CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED TO FILE RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A AS A RESULT OF PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ERRORS IN BORROWING BASE CALCULATIONS

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood") (TSX: CHW) has determined that it will have to prepare and file restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as a result of its previously disclosed errors in calculating its borrowing base for purposes of its senior secured revolving credit facility, and the resulting breach of the credit facility, suspension of borrowing capacity and suspension of originations by Pawnee Leasing and Rifco.

Management and members of Chesswood's Audit & Risk Committee are working with Chesswood's auditors to determine the ultimate restatements to be made, but it is expected that the restatements will include (i) the write down of certain (and perhaps all) intangibles, including goodwill, (ii) the write down of long lived assets and certain deferred tax assets and liabilities, (iii) correcting disclosure related to compliance with, and available borrowings under, the credit facility and (iv) revised going concern and controls and procedures disclosure.

Chesswood's management is also engaged in review of the prior year borrowing base calculations and prior year financial statements and MD&A to determine whether restatement is required.

ABOUT CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED

Chesswood Group Limited is a Toronto, Canada based holding company whose subsidiaries engage in the business of specialty finance (including equipment finance throughout North America and vehicle finance and legal sector finance in Canada), as well as the origination and management of private credit alternatives for North American investors. Our shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (under the symbol CHW).

For further information: Investor Relations - 416-386-3099 / [email protected], Media Inquiries - Tobias Rajchel, President & CEO - 416-386-3099 / [email protected]