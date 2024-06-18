CHESSWOOD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood" or the "Company") (TSX: CHW), a publicly traded North American specialty finance company providing commercial equipment leases and loans, automotive loans, home improvement financing, legal financing, and asset management, today announced the voting results for its 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting (the "2024 Shareholders Meeting") held on June 18, 2024. A total of 12,041,649 shares (approximately 59.75% of the 20,154,499 voting shares eligible to be voted at the 2024 Shareholders Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy.

Each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2024 were elected as Directors of the Company at the 2024 Shareholders Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes cast in respect of the election of the Directors are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Catherine Barbaro 12,032,278 99.936 7,733 0.064 Raghunath Davloor 12,032,130 99.935 7,881 0.065 Robert J. Day 12,033,081 99.942 6,930 0.058 Ryan Marr 12,032,130 99.935 7,881 0.065 Edward Sonshine 12,029,179 99.910 10,832 0.090 Frederick W. Steiner 12,031,778 99.932 8,233 0.068 Daniel Wittlin 11,852,806 98.445 187,205 1.555

Shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, with 99.96% of the votes cast in favour.

ABOUT CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED

Chesswood Group Limited is a Toronto, Canada based holding company whose subsidiaries engage in the business of specialty finance (including equipment finance throughout North America and vehicle finance and legal sector finance in Canada), as well as the origination and management of private credit alternatives for North American investors. Our shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (under the symbol CHW).

For information on Chesswood Group Limited and its operating subsidiaries:

www.ChesswoodGroup.com

www.PawneeLeasing.com www.TandemFinance.com

www.VaultPay.ca www.VaultCredit.com

www.Rifco.net www.WaypointInvestmentPartners.com

www.EasyLegal.ca

For further information: Investor Relations - 416-386-3099 / [email protected]; Media Inquiries - Ryan Marr, President & CEO - 416-386-3099 / [email protected]