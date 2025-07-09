Cheryl Rosenberg & Co. Launches Online Program to Help Families Reconnect and Heal from Within

New Online Program Empowers Parents and Teens to Heal Together Through Structure, Coaching, and Creative Support

AIKEN, S.C., July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- With teen anxiety and depression on the rise and families feeling the pressure, Cheryl Rosenberg & Co. is launching an online program designed to address emotional overwhelm from the inside out. Healing Artfully, an eight-module online coaching program for parents and teens is designed for families navigating disruption at home due to teen mental health challenges. The program provides a structured path toward emotional balance, improved communication, and stronger relationships.

Healing Artfully by Cheryl Rosenberg & Co.

The program is rooted in scientific fundamentals, lived experience, professional insight, and Rosenberg's philosophy of treating "the whole body" and leaving no part in an unhealthy state.

Healing Artfully combines private 1:1 coaching with five strategic group sessions across the eight-week journey at enrollment, week two, four, six, and eight. What sets it apart is its holistic approach- modules address mindset, nutrition, exercise, creative expression, and stress relief. The program's dual-focus model includes both parent and teen, fostering mutual understanding while providing tools for individual growth.

"I have walked this path before, both as a teen and as a parent," said Cheryl Rosenberg, founder of Cheryl Rosenberg & Co. "I understand the deep impact these dynamics have on the entire family."

The need for support is urgent. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 31.1% of U.S. adolescents experience anxiety disorders. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that 13.3% of teens aged 12–17 have had at least one major depressive episode in the past year. These challenges often ripple across families—siblings may feel overlooked, parents face growing stress, and communication can quickly break down.

Healing Artfully addresses these issues head-on. The goal is not only emotional regulation, but also to equip families with repeatable routines and real-time strategies for resilience.

About Cheryl Rosenberg & Co.

Cheryl Rosenberg Coaching helps teens and parents navigate anxiety, depression, and emotional strain through a holistic, evidence-informed approach. With foundations in art therapy, creative expression, and healthy lifestyle habits, Cheryl combines professional coaching and personal insight to support mental clarity and emotional balance. Her work empowers families to identify triggers, improve communication, and restore a sense of calm and confidence at home.

To enroll or request a free consultation, visit https://cherylrosenbergcoach.com/program or email [email protected].

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727921/Healing_Artfully.jpg

SOURCE Cheryl Rosenberg & Co.