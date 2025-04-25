Chery LEPAS Makes Global Debut: Redefining Future Mobility with Elegant Technology

WUHU, China, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- On April 24, 2025, Chery officially unveiled its new brand LEPAS, showcasing the debut model L8 at a global launch event themed "COLORFUL LIFE, MASTERFUL DRIVE." Over 800 key dealers and leading media representatives worldwide witnessed the milestone. Positioned as Chery's strategic cornerstone for "elevated positioning, enhanced value, and market growth," LEPAS pioneers the vision of "elegant mobility," aiming to reshape the future mobility ecosystem through intelligent technology and aesthetic design.

L8 at the LEPAS Launch Event

Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International, announced LEPAS will launch five models within three years. The product rollout will commence with the segment-defining SUV L8 launching in December 2025, followed by the A-class urban L6 targeting metropolitan elites and the agile A0-class L4 designed for style-conscious female drivers. LEPAS will pursue global market expansion through diversified strategies, targeting a worldwide network of 1,200 sales outlets and annual production and sales volume of 500,000 units, thereby creating new growth opportunities for partners.

Backed by Chery's global R&D network and technology expertise, LEPAS is built on four foundational pillars: Leopard Aesthetics Design, Luxurious Space, Intelligent Safety, and Chery Super Hybrid. LEPAS L8 draws design inspiration from the muscular contours of a sprinting leopard, masterfully blending dynamic aesthetics with mechanical philosophy. Its distinctive vertical-pupil headlights and minimalist interactive cockpit create a perfect balance between power and elegance. The vehicle achieves groundbreaking advancements in intelligent systems, safety features, and scenario adaptability, fulfilling users' dual aspirations for cutting-edge technology and sophisticated aesthetics.

"LEPAS will innovate upon Chery's technology base to revolutionize human-vehicle interaction through intelligent solutions, delivering premium yet value-driven mobility experiences for users worldwide," stated Zhong Wei, Deputy CEO of LEPAS. Through LEPAS's global expansion, Chery marks its strategic evolution from automotive manufacturer to mobility lifestyle trendsetter, poised to reshape the global automotive value landscape with elegant approach.

