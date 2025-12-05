Chery Partners with 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, Taking Center Stage in Global Sports with Passion and Aspiration

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- On December 4, Chery held a signing ceremony with the organizing committee of the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Dubai. The event was attended by key dignitaries including Mr. Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, Mr. Majid Rashed, President of Asian Paralympic Committee, Mr. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sport Council, Mr. Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of DCD and Local Organising Committee - AYPG, and Mr Tarek Souei, CEO of Asian Paralympic Committee. Together, they announced Chery's official role as the exclusive mobility partner for the Games. Under the theme "With CHERY, Born to Rise!", this collaboration marks not only a deepening partnership between the two sides but also a strong recognition of Chery's brand strength and values.

Partnership Formally Sealed: Chery and AYPG Announce Collaboration

The 2025 AYPG, guided by the motto "Born to Rise," champions the perseverance and fighting spirit of young athletes--a philosophy that resonates deeply with Chery's "Little Thatched Cottage" ethos of "fearing no hardship and never giving up." Zhu Shaodong remarked, "From our beginnings in 1997 to now ranking among the Fortune Global 500 and operating in over 120 countries and regions, This is Chery's 'rise.' We look forward to cheering on the 'rise' of every young athlete on the field."

Chery has previously built trust and shared purpose with Asian Paralympic organizations through initiatives such as supporting the Kazakhstan Children Paralympic Games and assisting with the General Assembly of Asian Paralympic Committee, paving the way for this cooperation. At the same time, Chery's long-term commitment to core R&D has equipped it with solid technological expertise and a global research network. These capabilities not only fuel product innovation but will also be channeled into event support and training solutions, offering athletes a reliable platform to pursue excellence. Within its ESG framework, Chery further connects business growth with social value through collaborations with international bodies like the International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNICEF, actively fulfilling its corporate responsibilities.

A dedicated Chery team has now been formed to coordinate global resources in support of Games preparations. As the 2025 AYPG is approaching, Chery will stand alongside every athlete with technological strength and a sense of duty, driven by the shared conviction: "With CHERY, Born to Rise!"

SOURCE Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Zhang Tianyi, [email protected]