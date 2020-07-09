Chemistree Closes First Tranche Of Immunoflex Investment

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE: CHM) and (CSE: CHM.wt) (US OTCQB: CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Chemistree") is pleased to announce that, further to the news releases dated June 15th and 18th, 2020, the first tranche of the investment into Immuoflex Therapeutics ("ImmunoFlex") has now closed.

The definitive investment agreement includes Chemistree's initial common share purchase of $500,000, together with Chemistree being granted a gross sales royalty on ImmunoFlex's North American sales. A further $500,000 second tranche common share purchase is conditional on certain performance by ImmunoFlex or at the election of Chemistree. In addition, ImmunoFlex has now appointed Chemistree's Chief Financial Officer Doug Ford to ImmunoFlex's board of directors. Chemistree is also entitled to anti-dilution pre-emptive rights.

ImmunoFlex's products are targeted at prevention and treatment of viruses and improving vaccine effectiveness by safely improving immunity biomarkers and enhancing the immune system as it actively responds to disease.

The first product, known internally as FLEX 0010, targeted to launch in late 2020, is designed to counteract weakened immune systems and diminished immune repertoire caused by a lifetime of battling infections and disease. It is a natural health product, manufactured and packaged in pharmaceutical-grade facilities and delivered as a flavoured effervescent powder designed to maximize bioavailability and minimize oxidation.

Chemistree President Karl Kottmeier commented, "We believe that the ImmunoFlex team has created an incredibly timely and logical product. Immune system defense and enhancement is of utmost importance in the face of the current pandemic and Chemistree is pleased to support the development of this and future ImmunoFlex products. For more information, please go to www.immunoflex.com to get a full understanding of this exciting new company."

About Chemistree Technology Inc.

Chemistree Technology Inc. is an investment company dedicated to the U.S. cannabis sector, endeavoring to provide turn-key solutions for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's corporate strategy is to acquire and develop vertically integrated cannabis assets and to invest in other cannabis-related opportunities, leveraging management's decades of expertise in the cannabis industry and corporate finance.

For more information, visit www.Chemistree.ca.

Advisory

The Company wishes to inform shareholders that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in both Canada and the United States.

Cannabis-related Practices or Activities are Illegal Under U.S. Federal Laws

The concepts of "medical cannabis" and "recreational cannabis" do not exist under U.S. federal law. The Federal Controlled Substances Act classifies "marihuana" as a Schedule I drug. Under U.S. federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of safety for the use of the drug under medical supervision. As such, cannabis related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defence to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. Enforcement of U.S. federal laws will be a significant risk to the business of the Company and any such proceedings brought against the Company may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Further information regarding the legal status of cannabis related activities and associated risk factors, including, but not limited to, risk of enforcement actions, risks that third-party service providers, such as banking or financial institutions cease providing services to the Company, and the risk that Company may not be able to distribute profits, if any, from U.S. operations up to the Company, are included in the Prospectus, the Company's annual information form and other documents incorporated by reference therein and in the Company's Form 2A listing statement filed with the CSE and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Karl Kottmeier"

President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "budget", "scheduled" and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements with respect to the investment and grant of a royalty interest and future agreements or investments.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company's reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

For further information: Chemistree Technology Inc., Karl Kottmeier, President, Phone: 604-678-8941, Email: [email protected]; For investor relations please contact: Contact Financial Corp., Kirk Gamley, Phone: 604-689-7422, Email: [email protected]

