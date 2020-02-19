Chef Alex Chen teams up with Chop Steakhouse & Bar to bring a special, limited-time menu to steak-loving Canadians

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is committed to steak excellence, combining great quality Canadian beef with modern culinary methods to ensure maximum flavour and perfection every time. With these principles in mind, Chef Stephen and Chef Alex teamed up to develop an exclusive menu featuring four new items: a flawless Steak Tartare, a show-stopping and shareable Tomahawk "au poivre," a flavourful Sirloin Cap Picanha with chimichurri and Brazilian spices, and an indulgent Pineapple Upside-Down cake for dessert.

"Most restaurants are focused on tradition when it comes to preparing steak, but at Chop, our pursuit is achieving steak perfection," says Stephen Clark, Executive Chef of Chop Steakhouse & Bar. "I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with my mentor and good friend, Chef Alex Chen, who agreed to come to my kitchen at Chop to create a handful of new and unexpected menu items for Canadian steak lovers to enjoy."

"Chef Stephen and I enjoy working together because we share a similar philosophy in the kitchen focused on prioritizing flavour above everything else," says Chef Alex Chen, the first challenger to claim victory in the inaugural season of Iron Chef Canada. "What I love about the dishes we've created is that they strike the perfect balance between challenging the status quo of steak preparation, while also being well-balanced, elegant and familiar."

The Steak Masters tour kicks off in Richmond, BC in late February before moving across the country to Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and Winnipeg, with personal appearances by Chef Stephen and Chef Alex planned in each city throughout the tour. Locations and local menu launch dates are as follows:

Richmond, BC , February 27 - April 7

, Edmonton, AB , April 2 - May 12

, The Greater Toronto Area , ON, May 21 – June 30

, ON, – Calgary, AB , September 17 - October 27

, Winnipeg , AB, September 18 - October 27

The menu showcases the same standards of excellence applied to every steak at Chop, where you can expect 100% Canadian beef, well-marbled, seasoned with Chop Steakhouse & Bar's custom spice blend, grilled in a state-of-the-art Montague, rested to perfection, dipped in garlic butter and herbs and finished with sea salt, black pepper and chives. You won't find a more flavourful and better prepared steak anywhere, at any price.

About Chop Steakhouse & Bar

With locations in Richmond, Calgary, Edmonton (3 locations), Regina, Winnipeg, Oakville, Mississauga, Toronto and London, Chop Steakhouse & Bar brings you the ultimate steak experience every day of the week. Perfect choice for friends, family or business, our selection of steak, seafood, salads, wine and cocktails will be sure to leave you smiling. For more information, visit chop.ca and follow on Facebook .

SOURCE Chop Steakhouse & Bar

For further information: Cian Murray, Citizen Relations - [email protected]