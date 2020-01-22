Cheez-It* Makes a Crunch in Canadian Market

Featuring the same real cheese recipe that has made Cheez-It the #1 ranked brand in the cracker category in the USA i , Canadians can now experience real, big cheese flavour in their own backyard with four delicious flavours across two snacking formats:

Cheez-It Crackers – these bite-sized, square snack crackers deliver an iconic big cheese flavour. Their distinct shape with ridged edges make it "hip to be square" in Original flavour, and bring on the heat with Hot & Spicy.

– these bite-sized, square snack crackers deliver an iconic big cheese flavour. Their distinct shape with ridged edges make it "hip to be square" in Original flavour, and bring on the heat with Hot & Spicy. Cheez-It Crunch Crackers – these rippled, chip-like textured snack crackers offer bold flavours with a satisfying crunch. The best of a cracker and salty snack in one, this is how cheddar got its groove back in Sharp White Cheddar and Zesty Cheddar Ranch flavours.

A Need for Cheez

Cheez-It crackers already enjoy a cult-like following in Canada. For years, enlightened Canadian snack connoisseurs have been begging for the snack crackers to cross the border. Why? The delicious 100% real cheese flavour that's baked inside each flaky, crunchy Cheez-It cracker making them pair perfectly with your favourite TV show, sports-night, casual get together with friends, or enjoyed as an on-the-go snack.

Any way you slice it, Canada is poised to become a Cheez-It nation. A $2.3 billion dollar combined categoryii, salty snacks and crackers are a top snack choice in our country and our love for savoury snacks continues to grow at +3%iii. Plus, we're cheese obsessed! The average Canadian enjoys about 35 pounds of cheese every yeariv! And now, Cheez-It offers the ultimate combination: a kick-back snack with a big cheese flavour, united with a big crunch that is perfectly pop-able, shareable and portable.

"Yes, Cheez!"

"Based on initial consumer response, we know Canadians have been waiting a long time for this day and we're thrilled to finally bring Cheez-It's uniquely craveable snack experience to the True North," says Christine Jakovcic, VP Marketing and Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "For Cheez-It fans, their unwavering devotion is rooted in an obsession with real cheese. And we couldn't agree more. We believe that real cheese matters and that's why it's baked right into every bite for a flaky, crunchy satisfaction that you have to taste to believe. Your snack bowl will never be the same!"

First introduced in 1921, Cheez-It has been perfecting its recipe ever since. Cheez-It Baked Snack Crackers are now available in Canadian grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations in a variety of formats. Check out www.cheezit.ca for more details and stay tuned for more exciting news from Cheez-It in the months to come.

About Kellogg Canada Inc.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2020, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

