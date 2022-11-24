Cheetos® is hosting its first-ever holiday Twitch stream

Popular Twitch streamer, Sacriel, will kick off the holidays with the help of Cheetos® Mac' n Cheese and an epic online stream

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - After months of (what feels like) endless responsibilities, the holiday season is the perfect time for Gen Z to take a load off and relax before the new year. To help kick off festivities, the Cheetos® brand is teaming up with Sacriel—a longtime, popular Twitch variety streamer and host of one of the platform's most well-known and respected Twitch communities, The 42nd—to host the brand's first-ever holiday stream with Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese in English. That's right, on Monday, December 5, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. (EST), Cheetos lovers and streamers alike can kick back with a steaming hot bowl of Dangerously Cheesy Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese pasta with sauce as they join Sacriel's holiday celebrations with his extensive and welcoming Twitch community.

(CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada)

According to a recent survey* conducted by the Cheetos brand, 42% of Gen Z enjoys spending time with their online communities (including online gaming and video games) over the holidays; and, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly one-third of Gen Z (30%) finds it easier to make friends online than in-person. So it was a no-brainer for the brand to work with Twitch to deliver an epic, two-hour live stream that would bring viewers together to celebrate the holidays early and (re)connect with friends, old and new, online.

"This holiday season, we wanted to encourage Gen Z to be bold and cheesy, and connect with friends, online or in-person," said Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "The Twitch stream is not only a great way to bring together Cheetos fans from across the country, but also to wish everyone a happy holiday with Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese giveaways and 100 gifted subs, courtesy of the Cheetos brand."

So set a reminder, message your friends, and get ready to get a little bold and cheesy—you don't want to miss the Cheetos brand's upcoming stream! To stay connected with the Cheetos® brand on Twitch, visit twitch.tv/cheetoscanada. Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese pasta with sauce is available at retailers nationwide in three flavours: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño. Find it in the mac and cheese aisle today!

*A survey commissioned by the Cheetos® brand (methodology below)

About the Survey:

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Citizen Relations was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. 3,008 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from November 11th to November 13th 2022. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

