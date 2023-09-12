Cheetos Canada announces the official sponsorship of Simu Liu's fingertips

Cheetos Canada unveils its first celebrity endorsement, sponsoring only the fingertips of the Canadian star

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Movie stars are often the face of a brand … unless that brand is Cheetos. Today, the Cheetos brand, famous for its orange Cheetle dust, is launching a new campaign titled Sponsortips and doing something no other brand has done before – sponsoring a movie star's fingertips. Yes, you read that right. Fingertips.

Cheetos Canada unveils its first celebrity endorsement with Simu Liu (CNW Group/Cheetos Canada) Cheetos -- The official sponsor of Simu Liu's fingertips Cheetos -- The official sponsor of Simu Liu's fingertips

Whether you're eating Cheetos Puffs, Cheetos Crunchy or Cheetos Popcorn, any Cheetos fan knows that you can't enjoy the cheesy snack without getting your fingers covered with the iconic orange dust. It's such an integral part of the snacking experience, that Cheetle is officially defined on Dictionary.com as "the brand name for the powdery residue that gets on your fingertips while eating the savoury cheese snack, Cheetos."

In the brand's continued mission to make Cheetle part of Canadian vernacular, Cheetos is now turning a typical celebrity sponsorship on its head (or fingertips, we should say). In a mischievous hack on celebrity culture that only the Cheetos brand could pull off, Cheetos has sponsored Canadian superstar Simu Liu's fingertips. To Cheetos, Liu perfectly embodies the brand. He's got impeccable comedic timing, an amazing sense of humour, and most importantly, he's got great hands.

"I've always loved Cheetos because they're the one snack that you can get a little messy with," said Liu. "Every Cheetos fan knows that the best part of the snack is the orange dust – Cheetle – on your fingers. It is with great honour that I use my fingertips to put Cheetle in the spotlight all over Canada where it belongs."

Sponsortips is the latest program from Cheetos that pays homage to Cheetle dust – but it's not the first. In 2022, the orange dust received international media attention when the brand placed a giant statue of Cheetle-covered fingers in the similarly sounding town Cheadle, AB. The response was overwhelming — Canadians even travelled across the country to visit the statue, proving the lengths fans will go to celebrate their love of the brand and its iconic orange dust. This year, the Cheetos Sponsortips campaign is taking it up a notch – it's putting Cheetle front and centre on the fingers of one of Canada's biggest stars.

"Our fans know that Cheetle dust on your fingers is an unmistakable - and delicious - part of the Cheetos experience," said Jess Spaulding, CMO, PepsiCo Canada. "We're so excited to celebrate what our true fans love so much - Cheetle - with homegrown Canadian superstar, Simu Liu."

Curious to know what a fingertip sponsorship entails and how Simu fares as a hand model? Head to www.CheetosSponsortips.ca to find out more. Keep your eyes peeled for Simu's orange fingertips coast-to-coast on TV, across social media, HELLO! Canada magazine, and on billboards in English, French, and Mandarin, and be sure to stay tuned as more surprises for fans are revealed.

SOURCE Cheetos Canada

