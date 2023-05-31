CHEESE LOVERS UNITE! Galbani Makes Summer Recipes Fresher and More Delicious - with a Hint of Dolce Vita in Every Bite

Entertaining this season just got easier, with the help of Galbani and Canada's premier Cheese Master, Afrim Pristine.

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Summer entertaining is upon us, and with that comes an increased pressure to deliver chef level recipes that will impress friends and family all season long. Luckily, Galbani, owned by The Lactalis Group, is bringing over 140 years of experience and rich Italian heritage by creating premium quality cheese to help Canadians elevate any menu and leave guests savouring every last bite.

Known for its mozzarella cheeses in a variety of formats including Bocconcini and Mozzarella Fresca, Galbani reminds Canadians what true quality cheese tastes like, with its delicate and moist texture that makes them stand out as the cheese of choice this season.

"At Galbani, we know that consumers often rely on cheese as the star of the show in their summer entertaining recipes, which is why after 140 years, we remain committed to creating premium products that our customers can count on," says Justin Nasielski, Associate Brand Manager at Lactalis Canada. "We're proud to offer Canadians a mouthwatering range of cheeses that allow them to enjoy a Dolce Vita moment, right at home."

To inspire Canadians in their summer menu planning, Galbani has partnered with Canada's favourite Cheese Master, TV personality, local Cheese Boutique owner and author, Afrim Pristine, to demonstrate how choosing the right cheese product can level up any dish.

"My dad first introduced our family to Galbani products almost 40 years ago, and it has been a constant in our home and the Cheese Boutique ever since," says Pristine. "We are fortunate to have access to many fantastic cheeses here in Canada, and choosing quality ingredients like Galbani is the key to elevating any recipe."

To help kick off the season, Afrim created the Galbani Panzanella Salad with Mozzarella Fresca, a winning summer recipe that can be found here.

In celebration of National Cheese Day on June 4, Cheese Boutique will host a Galbani Food Truck Takeover from June 3-4 at 45 Ripley Ave in Toronto from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to savour three original Galbani recipes created by Afrim.

Select Galbani products are available at major grocery stores nationwide, including Metro, Food Basics, Longo's and Walmart. For more information on Galbani and their product offerings, visit www.galbani.ca.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs more than 4,000 employees, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada's commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2021 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.9 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

SOURCE Galbani

For further information: Strategic Objectives: Emily Wilchesky, Account Manager, [email protected]