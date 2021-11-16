Multi-year partnership between Air Canada's Aeroplan and LCBO launches today

Aeroplan members earn points on purchases at LCBO retail stores

Earn bonus points for becoming an Aeroplan member and for in-store purchases of $50 or more through November 28, 2021

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, and the LCBO, one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, are pleased to announce that Aeroplan members can now earn points when shopping at LCBO retail stores across Ontario.

Starting today, Aeroplan members will earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 spent at LCBO retail stores, in addition to bonus points on promotional offers. To earn Aeroplan points in LCBO retail stores, simply present a physical or digital Aeroplan membership card at checkout.

Aeroplan points can be redeemed in the Aeroplan eStore for travel to more than 1,300 destinations across the globe, as well as for hotels, car rentals, and merchandise, and LCBO Gift Cards, which will soon be available starting at just 1,000 Aeroplan points for a $10 LCBO Gift Card.

"This is an exciting day for our members in Ontario," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Aeroplan at Air Canada. "Together with the LCBO, we can't wait to deliver on a new world of possibilities for our members."

"We're delighted to launch Aeroplan as a way to provide rewarding and personalized offerings to our customers and suppliers," said Vanda Provato, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, LCBO. "This launch is particularly timely given that we are in the holiday season and many customers are looking for the perfect choice to make moments great."

In celebration of the launch, join Aeroplan by November 28, 2021, and earn 250 bonus points on your first LCBO retail store purchase. If you are a new or existing member, spend $50 or more at a LCBO retail store by November 28, 2021, and earn double the points. If you are not yet an Aeroplan member, joining is easy at aircanada.com/join.

Currently, Aeroplan members can only earn Aeroplan points for purchases made in LCBO retail stores. In the future, Aeroplan members will have the ability to earn Aeroplan points for online or in-app purchases.

For more information about this partnership, and our launch offers, please visit: www.aircanada.com/lcbo.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About the LCBO

Established in 1927, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is an Ontario government enterprise responsible for the retail and wholesale of wine, beer, and spirits. It operates more than 675 retail stores across the province, and works with 450 grocery partners, licensees, and more than 400 LCBO Convenience Outlets to deliver products to Ontarians. As one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, the LCBO offers more than 28,000 products annually from more than 80 countries, making it easy to find the perfect choice to make moments great. All net income from LCBO sales goes to the Government of Ontario in the form of an annual dividend. In fiscal 2019-2020, the LCBO delivered a $2.38 billion dividend to the Ontario Government to support critical services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Through its Spirit of Sustainability social impact platform, the LCBO raised over $13.6 million to support the province's social and environmental needs, creating a more sustainable Ontario for employees, customers, and partners. To learn more about the LCBO, visit LCBO.com.

