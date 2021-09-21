Cheekbone Beauty X Sephora Canada - Indigenous owned beauty brand, Cheekbone Beauty, launches on Sephora.ca

Indigenous owned beauty brand Cheekbone Beauty announces its launch today, September 21, on Sephora.ca. Tweet this

Sustainability is inherently embedded in Indigenous cultures. Focusing on cruelty-free ingredients and innovative biodegradable packaging, the Canadian cosmetic company partners with creative business ally Sid Lee to help elevate Cheekbone Beauty's vision to ensure balance between human beings and nature for future generations. The new branding and packaging design, inspired by the vibrant colours found in nature, is the first element of their collaboration.

"We are proud to launch Cheekbone Beauty on Sephora.ca and excited to be making its unique range of beauty products available to our clients" says Jane Nugent, Sephora Canada's Senior Vice President of Merchandising. "Ensuring representation within our brand offering that is reflective of Canada's rich diversity is also central to our mission of creating an inclusive beauty experience and sense of belonging for everyone. We know our clients will be thrilled to discover all that Cheekbone Beauty has to offer".

The Assortment: Cheekbone Beauty at Sephora.ca

*NEW* SUSTAIN Mascara (Sephora.ca exclusive) – $32

A clean and vegan mascara that lengthens lashes, leaving them looking full and defined without weighing them down.

Available in: Black

*NEW* SUSTAIN Blush/Bronzer (Sephora.ca exclusive) – $24

A talc-free blush/bronzer duo with sheer, buildable coverage that leaves the skin looking naturally sun kissed.

Available in: Fair, Medium, and Deep

SUSTAIN Eyeliner – $20

Delivers rich, powerful pigments that glide on with ease. This product allows you to add as much or as little colour as you like to complete a striking new look.

Available in: Raven Black and Cedar Brown

SUSTAIN Eyeshadow Pencil – $24

This collection of eyeshadow pencils delivers rich, powerful pigments that glide on with ease. This product allows you to add as much or as little colour as you like to complete a striking new look.

Available in: Plum, Turquoise Green, Cobalt Blue, Honey Calcite

SUSTAIN Lipgloss – $24

A lightweight gloss enriched with Vitamin E to hydrate your lips while adding colour and shine to any look.

Available in: Birch, Fire, Sweetgrass, and Pink Moon

SUSTAIN Lipstick – $32

This buttery, highly pigmented, buildable lipstick can be applied subtly for a natural, flush lip or build up to your desired intensity.

Available in: Aki, Askihk, Keyah, Aina, Nuna, and Makoc

MEDIA ASSETS

For high res product images: click here

ABOUT CHEEKBONE BEAUTY

Cheekbone Beauty is an Indigenous-owned and founded, digitally-native, Canadian cosmetics company established in 2016 by Jennifer Harper. Cheekbone Beauty is known for creating high quality, cruelty-free beauty products such as liquid lipsticks and complexion products including contour and highlight palettes.

Keeping in line with her Anishinaabe roots, Jenn's Cheekbone Beauty launched a less-waste line of lipsticks in 2020, called SUSTAIN, with zero-waste goals for 2023. Cheekbone's aim is to not only make a difference in the lives of Indigenous youth through our donations addressing the educational funding gap. But mostly to create a space in the beauty industry where Indigenous youth feel represented and seen.

ABOUT SEPHORA AMERICAS

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to explore 25,000 products from over 400 carefully curated brands, and safely engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 80 stores across Canada. Clients can also visit Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in North America. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

