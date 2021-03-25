Chatham Imports and Mestre Consortium Form 50/50 Venture for Super Premium Mezcal Los Siete Misterios

Under the agreement, Chatham becomes the exclusive global sales and marketing agent for Los Siete Misterios, excluding Mexico, while the Mestres remain responsible for the production of Los Siete Misterios as well as sales in Mexico. This new partnership, which entails an equity investment by Chatham, will bolster Los Siete Misterios' production capacity and enhance the brand's route-to-market within the United States and abroad.

Julio Mestre, CEO of Los Siete Misterios, commented: "We have known Matt Magliocco and his family for years and we have been following what they have achieved with Michter's internationally and the great job they have done. We couldn't think of a better partner to help us take Los Siete Misterios to the next level. Both companies have the same values and each of us shares the same passion to produce the best spirits in our respective categories. That's why we are certain this will be a great venture for both companies."

Matt Magliocco, Executive Vice President of Chatham, commented: "We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Julio and Eduardo in the development of Los Siete Misterios. I have been friends with Julio and Eduardo for years, and from the very first day we met, I have admired their commitment to producing superb Oaxaca mezcal ethically and responsibly. Since founding Los Siete Misterios in 2010, Julio, Eduardo, and their team have done a remarkable job establishing one of the world's greatest mezcals and have earned a well-deserved reputation as leaders in our industry."

Magliocco added, "Los Siete Misterios delivers in every respect, from the consistently delicious liquid across its diverse range of expressions to the arresting Catrinas artwork. The brand's preeminent status in Mexico City's renowned bars and restaurants is a testament to Los Siete Misterios' reputation and credibility at home. For Chatham, Los Siete Misterios exemplifies all the qualities we value in a brand and aligns perfectly with our existing portfolio. We cannot wait to bring Los Siete Misterios to more people in the United States and around the world."

About Los Siete Misterios

Founded in 2010 by Julio and Eduardo Mestre with only one thing in mind: to respect and preserve the mezcal making traditions, as well as to promote local commerce and stimulate the culture of small mezcal producers, all of this with a contemporary approach. Thus, we were able to relive the past and match it with the present time, combining the best of both worlds. We remain respectful of one of the purest essences: the mezcal, a genuine Mexican heritage. The legends and mysteries of Mexico, our land, were our source of inspiration to start a quest, looking for a beverage that is fully representative of the Mexican customs, culture and of course the passion that goes along with every Mexican product. With support from our bartender friends in over 20 countries, we have established Los Siete Misterios as one of the most beloved brands in the Mezcal category. Los Siete Misterios offers a wide range of mezcals starting with Doba Yej, a copper pot-distilled Espadín; our Ancestral line of clay pot-distilled Espadín, Barril, Mexicano, Coyote, Arroqueño and Tobalá; our new Ensamble collection of copper pot-distilled Espadín and wild agave blends; and special releases including our Pechuga expression. For more information, please visit www.sietemisterios.com

About Chatham Imports

Headquartered in Manhattan's Flatiron District, Chatham represents a portfolio of quality-focused spirits, wine, and beer labels. Chatham's spirits brands include Michter's American Whiskey and its Legacy Series consisting of Bomberger's Declaration Bourbon and Shenk's Homestead Sour Mash, Crop Harvest Earth Organic Vodka, Farmer's Organic Gin, Foro Amaro and Vermouth, Martí Autentico Rum, and Faretti Biscotti Liqueur. Chatham's wine offerings are led by Santa Marina and Tuffo, while the portfolio is rounded out with New Amsterdam Beer. Chatham's subsidiaries include Michter's Shively and Fort Nelson distilleries in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as Michter's 145-acre farm and operations in Springfield, Kentucky. Chatham products are sold in all 50 United States as well as approximately 60 foreign markets spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.chathamimports.com.

Chatham Imports Contact: Los Siete Misterios Contact: Matt Magliocco Eduardo Mestre +1 (502) 774-2300 x470 +52 55 29812311 [email protected] [email protected]

