Chase and Air Canada also announce an exclusive waitlist bonus for the soon to launch Aeroplan U.S. Credit Card

WILMINGTON, Del. and MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Chase, the largest U.S. co-brand card issuer and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline and a Star Alliance founding member, are giving eligible credit cardmembers with Ultimate Rewards a new option to use their points with the addition of Aeroplan as the latest Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfer partner.

Starting today, eligible Chase cardmembers can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to Aeroplan, and redeem for travel and flight rewards with Air Canada and their more than 40 airline partners, including the entire Star Alliance network. Eligible Chase cardmembers now have access to a total of 14 leading airline and hotel loyalty programs through Ultimate Rewards.

"We are giving cardmembers more options to unlock value from their rewards," said Matt Massaua, Head of Ultimate Rewards and Loyalty Solutions at Chase. "With Aeroplan, cardmembers will enjoy a seamless point transfer experience when they are ready to travel and have the flexibility to redeem for flights, upgrades and more with Air Canada's extensive network of partners."

Eligible Chase cardmembers, including Chase Sapphire ReserveSM, Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Ink Business PreferredSM, can now transfer Ultimate Rewards points to their Aeroplan account in increments of 1,000 at full 1:1 value – meaning one Ultimate Rewards point is equal to one Aeroplan point. Aeroplan rewards can be used for flights to more than 1,300 destinations across the globe. Notable features include:

Points redeemable for every seat on every Air Canada flight, and for travel on over 40 airline partners;

Countless trip-building possibilities, including the ability to add a stopover to an international itinerary for just 5,000 points;

Aeroplan members can earn and redeem points, as well as enjoy premium benefits, when booking a scenic rail journey with Rocky Mountaineer;

Aeroplan Family Sharing, making it easy for families to combine points together – for free – to get where they want to go sooner;

Flexible options to pay for all or part of a trip with points, and peace of mind to plan using Aeroplan's Points Predictor Tool™.

"We're excited to become a Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partner and to give our U.S. members more opportunities to engage with Aeroplan," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty Planning and Development at Air Canada. "With flight rewards starting at 6,000 points, and our extensive lineup of travel and retail partners, the newly transformed Aeroplan program has something for everyone and truly is the program that enables you to travel more and travel better."

Separately, as previously announced, Chase will be the exclusive issuer of Air Canada's Aeroplan U.S. credit card. In anticipation for the debut of the new Aeroplan Credit Card from Chase, consumers can now join a waitlist to be among the first to know when the card will launch. Plus, as an exclusive waitlist bonus, those who register will be eligible to earn 10,000 Aeroplan points in addition to the launch offer, upon card approval. For more information and to join the waitlist, visit aircanada.com/chase.

Chase Ultimate Rewards is the loyalty and rewards program for Chase cardmembers, offering a wide variety of redemption options, including travel, gift cards, cash back and dining, as well as the flexibility to redeem for everyday purchases with the Pay Yourself Back tool, and pay with points for Apple products, Amazon.com purchases and more. For more information on Ultimate Rewards, visit www.Chase.com/UltimateRewards.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 44 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

