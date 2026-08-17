Airline to operate up to 1,252 weekly flights on 88 unique non-stop routes between Canada and Latin America and the Caribbean

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- This winter, WestJet will offer its most extensive schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean, growing year-over-year capacity by 12 per cent between Canadians' preferred sun destinations and communities currently within its network. Reinforcing its leadership in sun travel, WestJet continues to build upon its position as Canada's largest airline to four countries famous for their sun and sand including Mexico, Belize, Honduras and Aruba.

Chase the rays this winter with WestJet’s biggest sun destination schedule yet

"As demand for sun travel continues to grow, we're proud to offer our most comprehensive Latin America and Caribbean schedule yet," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "By increasing capacity and continuing to expand access between Canadians' favourite vacation destinations and the communities they call home, we're making it easier for more guests to travel where they want, when they want."

Western Canadian cities lead surge in sun destination growth

WestJet is making strategic investments in communities across Canada through targeted schedule enhancements and capacity increases. The growth is a result of increased flight frequencies, the use of larger aircraft and new routes.

Highlights from WestJet's Latin America and Caribbean winter 2026/2027 schedule include:

Seventy-seven per cent year-over-year capacity growth in Saskatoon. WestJet is adding a weekly flight between Saskatoon and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as well as Cancun, Mexico, increasing weekly frequencies on both routes from four to five times during peak travel periods.

Thirty-four per cent year-over-year capacity growth in Edmonton. WestJet will operate twice as many weekly flights between Edmonton and Los Cabos, Mexico, as well as Edmonton and Montego Bay, Jamaica than it did last year.

Eighteen per cent year-over-year capacity growth in Calgary. WestJet is preparing for significant growth between Calgary and Mexico, including twice-daily flights between Calgary and Los Cabos, increased daily flights to Cancun and the introduction of non-stop service between Calgary and Merida.

Twenty-six per cent year-over-year capacity growth in Winnipeg. Guests can anticipate additional weekly frequencies between Winnipeg and four sun destinations including Liberia, Costa Rica, and Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, Mexico, plus new service to Belize City, Belize and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Sixty-four per cent year-over year capacity growth in Regina. For the first time, WestJet will operate non-stop flights between Regina and Los Cabos, Mexico.

WestJet Dreamliners destined for more global escapes from Calgary

Beginning this winter, WestJet will launch the only direct service between Western Canada and South America, introducing non-stop flights between Calgary and São Paulo, Brazil. The approximately 14-hour flight marks a significant milestone for the airline, connecting guests to one of South America's largest and most vibrant cities. Through WestJet's partnership with LATAM, guests will also have access to more than 60 additional destinations across South America on a single booking via direct booking interline travel on WestJet.com.

WestJet's Calgary-São Paulo route complements the airline's seasonal winter Dreamliner schedule, which includes the return of flying on select flights to Cancun, Mexico, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Maui, Hawaii. WestJet will continue to operate daily year-round Dreamliner service to London Heathrow, Paris and Tokyo, while seasonal summer services to Rome and Seoul will operate an extended schedule up until November before restarting again in March 2027. Throughout the summer months, WestJet flies the Dreamliner to Dublin, Edinburgh and Barcelona via Calgary.

WestJet's full winter schedule can be found on WestJet.com.

About WestJet

Since 1996, WestJet has been on a mission to make the skies more accessible and a lot more enjoyable. Proudly Canadian and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, WestJet connects guests to destinations across North America, Europe, Asia and some of the world's most sought-after getaways. Operating more than 600 daily flights, including connectivity through WestJet's airline partners, WestJet serves more than 275 destinations.

A team of more than 15,000 WestJetters have helped reshape what flying looks like in Canada -- reducing airfares by half and welcoming more Canadians into the air.

The WestJet Group includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, making it one of Canada's leading airlines and Canada's largest vacation provider.

Learn more at westjet.com.

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SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

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