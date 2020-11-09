MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences is proudly supporting Canadian Veterans and their families this Remembrance Day with a $25,000 donation to the Legion National Foundation.

"We recognize the challenges that COVID-19 has posed this year for charities, including those that benefit our Veteran heroes, and welcome the opportunity to contribute on behalf of our residents and staff," said Sharon Ranalli, Vice President Marketing and Communications. "We are honoured that many Veterans continue to choose Chartwell as their home. Their stories, which are our history as Canadians, and their sacrifices inspire us every day, and it is our privilege to serve them and support veterans in our communities."

The Legion National Foundation, which works in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion, supports community organizations that focus on health and wellness programs for Veterans of all ages. Chartwell's donation will be designated for programs supporting elderly Veterans.

"Thank you to Chartwell Retirement Residences for your generous gift to support aging Veterans. Your gift will make significant impact on people who sacrificed so much for Canada," said David Flannigan, Chair, Legion National Foundation. "Your leadership in making this incredible donation clearly shows your deep gratitude for Veterans. On behalf of the Legion National Foundation, please accept our sincerest thanks."

Chartwell has a long history of recognition for the heroic service of Veterans, including hosting Remembrance Day ceremonies at our residences and supporting local fundraising such as the Legion's annual Poppy Campaign. 2020 is the 10th anniversary of when Chartwell published Honour, a collection of portraits and first-person stories of our residents' experiences in WWII. A portion of sales proceeds were donated to the Legion. Honour remains available as a free download as an educational resource and so that these stories may continue to be widely shared and recognized. https://chartwell.com/-/media/Files/books/chartwell-honour.pdf

We continue to actively support the sharing of the important and historic stories of our resident Veterans. This year we are proud to highlight these individuals living in Chartwell residences:

On D-Day, Royal Canadian Navy Veteran Bill Cameron, a resident of Chartwell Crescent Gardens, in Surrey, BC, supported an anti-aircraft gun protecting Canadian soldiers during the invasion of Omaha Beach.

Lt. Michael Young, a resident of Chartwell Gibson in North York, ON did reconnaissance with a Canadian artillery unit during the Italian Campaign at the Battle of Monte Cassino and the assault on the Hitler Line. "There was lots of praying," he remembers. "There are no atheists in fox holes."

Husband and wife Douglas and Louisa Moores, who live at Chartwell Park Place in Aurora, ON, both played important roles in WWII. Douglas was inducted into France's Legion of Honour for his participation in the Allied Invasion of Juno Beach. Louisa was among the British women known as Land Girls, who filled in for farmers who'd gone off to fight.

Lt.-Col. Brian Simons, a resident of Chartwell Churchill House in North Vancouver, BC, served overseas in three conflicts: as a signal office in combat units during the Korean War, with the 1st Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry in Germany during the Cold War, and in Vietnam with the Canadian Delegation to the International Commission of Control and Supervision (ICCS). He modestly says he is grateful to have had the opportunity to serve his country.

The Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal is among the honours awarded during the 32-year Canadian Armed Forces career of Warrant Officer Lou Ulrich, a resident of Chartwell Hampton House in Langley, BC, for his service in Syria.

Rose Vigneault made a crucial civilian contribution to the WWII war effort. The resident of Chartwell Villa Jonquiere in Saguenay, QC, handled explosives daily in her work at the Quebec Federal Arsenal in Valcartier, producing ammunition for the Canadian forces.

