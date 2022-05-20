Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results as well as the Appointment of a New Chair and New Committee Compositions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2022 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the vote (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday May 19, 2022 in Mississauga, are set out below.

Chartwell also announced that Huw Thomas has been appointed Chair of the Board. "I am very pleased to take on the role of Chair of the Board and I look forward to leading Chartwell as we recover from the pandemic in 2022 and beyond. I would also like to thank Mike Harris for his many years of service as Board Chair."

Chartwell's committee composition has also changed as set out below.

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld V. Ann Davis 133,279,543 98.69% 1,770,376 1.31% James Scarlett 133,569,443 98.90% 1,480,476 1.10% Huw Thomas 114,278,015 84.62% 20,771,904 15.38%

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld André R. Kuzmicki 129,640,784 95.99% 5,409,135 4.01% Sharon Sallows 133,045,996 98.52% 2,003,923 1.48% Gary Whitelaw 133,783,204 99.06% 1,266,715 0.94%

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the Corporation as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld W. Brent Binions 131,346,937 97.26% 3,702,982 2.74% V. Ann Davis 132,129,807 97.84% 2,920,112 2.16% André R. Kuzmicki 133,544,281 98.89% 1,505,638 1.11% Valerie Pisano 133,732,349 99.02% 1,317,570 0.98% Sharon Sallows 131,891,361 97.66% 3,158,558 2.34% James Scarlett 134,603,456 99.67% 446,463 0.33% Huw Thomas 109,184,257 80.85% 25,865,662 19.15% Vlad Volodarski 132,165,792 97.86% 2,884,127 2.14% Gary Whitelaw 134,886,212 99.88% 163,707 0.12%

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:



Votes For Votes Withheld Reappointment of KPMG LLP 132,880,951 98.31% 2,277,986 1.69%











Executive Compensation



Votes For Votes Against Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation 97,115,013 71.91% 37,934,906 28.09%











Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 19, 2022 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

V. Ann Davis (Chair)

James Scarlett

Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

V. Ann Davis

Valerie Pisano

Sharon Sallows (Chair)

James Scarlett

Investment Committee

W. Brent Binions

André R. Kuzmicki (Chair)

Sharon Sallows

Gary Whitelaw

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Vlad Volodarski

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (905) 501-4709

[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences