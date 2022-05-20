Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results as well as the Appointment of a New Chair and New Committee Compositions

May 20, 2022, 08:00 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2022 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation.  The detailed results of the vote (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday May 19, 2022 in Mississauga, are set out below. 

Chartwell also announced that Huw Thomas has been appointed Chair of the Board.  "I am very pleased to take on the role of Chair of the Board and I look forward to leading Chartwell as we recover from the pandemic in 2022 and beyond. I would also like to thank Mike Harris for his many years of service as Board Chair." 

Chartwell's committee composition has also changed as set out below.

Voting Results

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

V. Ann Davis

133,279,543

98.69%

1,770,376

1.31%

James Scarlett

133,569,443

98.90%

1,480,476

1.10%

Huw Thomas

114,278,015

84.62%

20,771,904

15.38%

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

André R. Kuzmicki

129,640,784

95.99%

5,409,135

4.01%

Sharon Sallows

133,045,996

98.52%

2,003,923

1.48%

Gary Whitelaw

133,783,204

99.06%

1,266,715

0.94%

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the Corporation as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

W. Brent Binions

131,346,937

97.26%

3,702,982

2.74%

V. Ann Davis

132,129,807

97.84%

2,920,112

2.16%

André R. Kuzmicki

133,544,281

98.89%

1,505,638

1.11%

Valerie Pisano

133,732,349

99.02%

1,317,570

0.98%

Sharon Sallows

131,891,361

97.66%

3,158,558

2.34%

James Scarlett

134,603,456

99.67%

446,463

0.33%

Huw Thomas

109,184,257

80.85%

25,865,662

19.15%

Vlad Volodarski

132,165,792

97.86%

2,884,127

2.14%

Gary Whitelaw

134,886,212

99.88%

163,707

0.12%

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Reappointment of KPMG LLP

132,880,951

98.31%

2,277,986

1.69%





Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

97,115,013

71.91%

37,934,906

28.09%





Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 19, 2022 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

Committee Composition

Audit Committee

V. Ann Davis (Chair) 
James Scarlett
Gary Whitelaw

Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee

V. Ann Davis 
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows (Chair)          
James Scarlett

Investment Committee

W. Brent  Binions      
André R. Kuzmicki (Chair)   
Sharon Sallows          
Gary Whitelaw

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com

For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
Tel:  (905) 501-4709
[email protected]

