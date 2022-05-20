Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results as well as the Appointment of a New Chair and New Committee Compositions
May 20, 2022, 08:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2022 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the vote (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell; (iii) relating to executive compensation, held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday May 19, 2022 in Mississauga, are set out below.
Chartwell also announced that Huw Thomas has been appointed Chair of the Board. "I am very pleased to take on the role of Chair of the Board and I look forward to leading Chartwell as we recover from the pandemic in 2022 and beyond. I would also like to thank Mike Harris for his many years of service as Board Chair."
Chartwell's committee composition has also changed as set out below.
Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
V. Ann Davis
|
133,279,543
|
98.69%
|
1,770,376
|
1.31%
|
James Scarlett
|
133,569,443
|
98.90%
|
1,480,476
|
1.10%
|
Huw Thomas
|
114,278,015
|
84.62%
|
20,771,904
|
15.38%
As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
André R. Kuzmicki
|
129,640,784
|
95.99%
|
5,409,135
|
4.01%
|
Sharon Sallows
|
133,045,996
|
98.52%
|
2,003,923
|
1.48%
|
Gary Whitelaw
|
133,783,204
|
99.06%
|
1,266,715
|
0.94%
As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the Corporation as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
W. Brent Binions
|
131,346,937
|
97.26%
|
3,702,982
|
2.74%
|
V. Ann Davis
|
132,129,807
|
97.84%
|
2,920,112
|
2.16%
|
André R. Kuzmicki
|
133,544,281
|
98.89%
|
1,505,638
|
1.11%
|
Valerie Pisano
|
133,732,349
|
99.02%
|
1,317,570
|
0.98%
|
Sharon Sallows
|
131,891,361
|
97.66%
|
3,158,558
|
2.34%
|
James Scarlett
|
134,603,456
|
99.67%
|
446,463
|
0.33%
|
Huw Thomas
|
109,184,257
|
80.85%
|
25,865,662
|
19.15%
|
Vlad Volodarski
|
132,165,792
|
97.86%
|
2,884,127
|
2.14%
|
Gary Whitelaw
|
134,886,212
|
99.88%
|
163,707
|
0.12%
Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Reappointment of KPMG LLP
|
132,880,951
|
98.31%
|
2,277,986
|
1.69%
Executive Compensation
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation
|
97,115,013
|
71.91%
|
37,934,906
|
28.09%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 19, 2022 will also be published on www.sedar.com.
Audit Committee
V. Ann Davis (Chair)
James Scarlett
Gary Whitelaw
Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee
V. Ann Davis
Valerie Pisano
Sharon Sallows (Chair)
James Scarlett
Investment Committee
W. Brent Binions
André R. Kuzmicki (Chair)
Sharon Sallows
Gary Whitelaw
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com
