Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results

Chartwell Retirement Residences

May 21, 2021, 07:39 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation.  The detailed results of the vote (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell, (iii) Deferred Unit Plan, (iv) Unitholder Rights plan; (iv) executive compensation; and (v) Unitholder Proposals held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday May 20, 2021 in Mississauga, are set out below.

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Lise Bastarache

120,907,379

98.38%

1,994,450

1.62%

V. Ann Davis

121,733,533

99.05%

1,168,296

0.95%

Huw Thomas

108,506,870

88.29%

14,394,959

11.71%

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Michael D. Harris

116,629,554

94.90%

6,272,275

5.10%

André R. Kuzmicki

121,281,329

98.68%

1,620,500

1.32%

Sharon Sallows

121,923,844

99.20%

977,985

0.80%

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the Corporation as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Lise Bastarache

120,187,387

97.79%

2,714,442

2.21%

W. Brent Binions

119,715,641

97.41%

3,186,188

2.59%

V. Ann Davis

122,743,850

99.87%

157,979

0.13%

Michael D. Harris

106,336,360

86.52%

16,565,468

13.48%

André R. Kuzmicki

120,855,679

98.34%

2,046,150

1.66%

Sharon Sallows

118,596,080

96.50%

4,305,749

3.50%

James Scarlett

119,031,835

96.85%

3,869,993

3.15%

Huw Thomas

104,611,604

85.12%

18,290,225

14.88%

Vlad Volodarski

120,982,530

98.44%

1,919,299

1.56%

Chartwell's final voting results on other matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders are as follows:

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Reappointment of KPMG LLP

122,305,725

99.42%

718,671

0.58%





Deferred Unit Plan

Votes For

Votes Against

Deferred Unit Plan

112,845,179

91.81%

10,066,757

8.19%





Unitholder Rights Plan

Votes For

Votes Against

Unitholder Rights Plan

121,732,359

99.04%

1,179,677

0.96%





Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

85,388,065

69.47%

37,523,971

30.53%





Unitholder Proposals


Votes For

Votes Against

Unitholder Proposal
No. 1 - Human Capital

38,559,815

31.37%

84,354,120

68.63%

Unitholder Proposal
No. 2 - Living Wage

9,175,857

7.47%

113,736,078

92.53%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2021 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

