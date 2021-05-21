Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the vote (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell, (iii) Deferred Unit Plan, (iv) Unitholder Rights plan; (iv) executive compensation; and (v) Unitholder Proposals held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday May 20, 2021 in Mississauga, are set out below.

Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Lise Bastarache 120,907,379 98.38% 1,994,450 1.62% V. Ann Davis 121,733,533 99.05% 1,168,296 0.95% Huw Thomas 108,506,870 88.29% 14,394,959 11.71%

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Michael D. Harris 116,629,554 94.90% 6,272,275 5.10% André R. Kuzmicki 121,281,329 98.68% 1,620,500 1.32% Sharon Sallows 121,923,844 99.20% 977,985 0.80%

As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the Corporation as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Lise Bastarache 120,187,387 97.79% 2,714,442 2.21% W. Brent Binions 119,715,641 97.41% 3,186,188 2.59% V. Ann Davis 122,743,850 99.87% 157,979 0.13% Michael D. Harris 106,336,360 86.52% 16,565,468 13.48% André R. Kuzmicki 120,855,679 98.34% 2,046,150 1.66% Sharon Sallows 118,596,080 96.50% 4,305,749 3.50% James Scarlett 119,031,835 96.85% 3,869,993 3.15% Huw Thomas 104,611,604 85.12% 18,290,225 14.88% Vlad Volodarski 120,982,530 98.44% 1,919,299 1.56%

Chartwell's final voting results on other matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders are as follows:

Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:



Votes For Votes Withheld Reappointment of KPMG LLP 122,305,725 99.42% 718,671 0.58%











Deferred Unit Plan



Votes For Votes Against Deferred Unit Plan 112,845,179 91.81% 10,066,757 8.19%











Unitholder Rights Plan



Votes For Votes Against Unitholder Rights Plan 121,732,359 99.04% 1,179,677 0.96%











Executive Compensation



Votes For Votes Against Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation 85,388,065 69.47% 37,523,971 30.53%











Unitholder Proposals



Votes For Votes Against Unitholder Proposal

No. 1 - Human Capital 38,559,815 31.37% 84,354,120 68.63% Unitholder Proposal

No. 2 - Living Wage 9,175,857 7.47% 113,736,078 92.53%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2021 will also be published on www.sedar.com.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Vlad Volodarski

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (905) 501-4709

[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

