Chartwell Announces Appointment of a New Director

MISSISSAUGA, ON, January 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announces the appointment of Alka Gautam, CPA,CA, ICD.D to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Gautam brings to Chartwell expertise in leadership, operations, finance and risk management at the C-suite level of a Fortune 500 company, having spent over 20 years with Reinsurance Group of America ("RGA"), most recently as the Executive Vice President Global Operations, RGA and President and Chief Executive Officer of RGA Canada. Previously she held positions of Chief Financial and Chief Risk Officer of RGA Canada. She retired from RGA in 2023 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation (TSX:IAG). Ms. Gautam is a qualified financial expert and holds CPA, CA Canada and ICD.D designations.

"On behalf of the Board I extend to Alka our warm welcome to Chartwell. I am confident that with her extensive experience in various aspects of leadership, operations, finance and risk management with one of the leading global reinsurance companies, she will provide a valuable contribution to the Board and Management as we navigate the next phase of Chartwell's evolution and growth," commented Huw Thomas, Chartwell's Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Gautam will serve on Chartwell's Audit and Investment Committees.

ABOUT CHARTWELL

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Vlad Volodarski

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (905) 501-4709

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR)