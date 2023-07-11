Chartis Granted First-of-a-Kind BVLOS Approval for Remote Drone Operation in Fort McMurray

CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Chartis Remote Sensing Solutions, a leading provider of cutting-edge drone solutions, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking achievement of the first-ever Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) approval for a remote drone operation over an area without the need for a human visual observer. This landmark milestone provides our clients with the ability to monitor, measure and inspect assets from the safety and comfort of their office on site.

This BVLOS approval signifies a significant step forward in the evolution of drone operations, unlocking vast potential for industries such as energy, infrastructure, emergency response, and environmental & security monitoring. By eliminating the need for a pilot to be physically present at the drone's location, Chartis can now provide more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable solutions to its clients. Utilizing technology to provide situational awareness to the pilot located in a command center, true autonomy to monitor, inspect measure and report data from remote assets to the subject matter experts anywhere in real time is now possible.

"This BVLOS approval is a game-changer for both Chartis Remote Sensing Solutions and the drone industry as a whole," said Randy Hudson, President of Chartis Remote Sensing. "We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement, and we believe it will revolutionize the way businesses leverage aerial data for critical decision-making."

The extensive testing and rigorous safety protocols undertaken by Chartis were instrumental in securing this historic approval. The company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational safety and compliance has played a crucial role in building trust with regulatory authorities.

With BVLOS capability, Chartis and our clients can now conduct repeat missions, in remote areas, without having to mobilize to the location, and deliver real-time data to stakeholders without delays. This enhanced operational efficiency will empower businesses to make more informed decisions, reduce costs, and improve overall productivity & safety.

Chartis Remote Sensing Solutions is a leading provider of advanced drone solutions for aerial data acquisition.

