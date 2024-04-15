CHARTING THE COURSE: THE BAHAMAS' SUCCESS STORY AT SEATRADE CRUISE GLOBAL

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Bahamas took center stage at Seatrade Cruise Global, hosted at the Miami Convention Center, in Miami, Florida, recently. This premier event for the cruise industry saw an impressive turnout of over 11,000 attendees eager to stay abreast of the latest developments. Leading the charge was The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, alongside a dedicated team of tourism executives and destination partners, including the Ministry of Grand Bahama, Nassau Cruise Port, Bimini Cruise Port, Freeport Shipping Company, Grand Bahama Port Authority and The Bahamas Maritime Authority. Together, they focused on strengthening and advancing the country's cruise sector.

During the conference, the Deputy Prime Minister engaged with media representatives to discuss upcoming projects aimed at enhancing the arrival and destination experiences for cruise passengers. He also provided updates on cruise developments, infrastructure upgrades and new tourism offerings. Additionally, he held fruitful discussions with key industry players, such as the Cruise Line International Association, Disney Cruise Line, and the Florida Caribbean Cruise Line Association.

"The dynamic atmosphere at Seatrade Cruise Global in The Bahamas Pavilion served as a powerful testament to the relentless dedication of both the destination and our partners," said Cooper. "Together, we've crafted a tourism experience that rivals any other worldwide. The enthusiastic engagement witnessed in our meetings signals a robust interest in The Bahamas, instilling us with unwavering confidence in the boundless potential of the destination's cruise sector."

To offer cruise industry executives a preview of the rich Bahamian culture awaiting disembarking cruise passengers, the essence of the destination came alive at the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Business on The Bay event held at the Perez Art Museum. The gala event garnered an attendance of over 1100 individuals. The spotlight was on Junkanoo, a dynamic cultural extravaganza featuring dance, music, and elaborate costumes. Sponsored in part by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (BMOT), the event featured remarks from the Deputy Prime Minister and a captivating performance by the Bahamian musical ensemble, The Togetherness Band.

The Bahamas drew enthusiastic recognition for the island nation's contributions to and support of the global cruise industry by CEO's of the largest and most influential cruise companies in the cruise sector during the prestigious State of the Cruise Industry opening event and during cruise line specific sessions. Informa Markets, the show's operating company, recognized The Bahamas for its booth constructed from recycled materials as a notable example of sustainability and environmental mindedness in a business setting.

For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit Bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Media Contact:



Anita Johnson-Patty

Director Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

Bahamas USA

FINN Bahamas

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation