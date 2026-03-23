RICHMOND, BC, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Illegal harvesting and non-compliance with conservation measures pose serious risks to Canada's marine resources. In the recreational crab fishery, retaining undersized male crab or female crab is illegal and threatens species sustainability. These actions also jeopardize the significant economic and cultural value of the crab fishery, which supports coastal communities, recreational fishing, tourism, commercial harvesters, and serves as a traditional food source for Indigenous peoples. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) fishery officers work to protect these resources through regular patrols, inspections, public education, and enforcement of the Fisheries Act and British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations.

Image: Photograph presented as evidence to the Court (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region)

On February 17, 2026, in Richmond Provincial Court, Jichuan Shi, a charter fishing operator, was found guilty of the offense of possessing illegally caught fish contrary to Section 33 of the federal Fisheries Act and was fined $5,000.

The conviction stems from a May 30, 2025, routine patrol by DFO fishery officers in Steveston Harbour, Richmond, B.C., where officers observed Mr. Shi's charter vessel returning with eight individuals onboard. During a subsequent inspection, officers found various species, including 1 lingcod, 8 rockfish, 19 Dungeness crab and 2 Red Rock crab.

Officers determined that nine (9) of the Dungeness crabs were undersized. In addition to these size violations, Mr. Shi admitted to possessing an additional lingcod not initially declared and to fishing with four (4) crab traps registered to individuals who were not onboard the vessel. Two of Mr. Shi's clients were issued warnings under the B.C. Sport Fishing Regulations.

DFO remains committed to protecting marine resources and enforcing the Fisheries Act. Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious fishing activity or potential violations. Anyone with information can contact the DFO Pacific Region's toll‑free violation reporting line at 1‑800‑465‑4336 or email [email protected].

Quick Facts

This case underscores the responsibility of charter operators to maintain high compliance standards, especially when guiding clients who may not be familiar with federal and provincial fishing regulations.

Recreational fisheries in B.C. include strict rules on size, daily limits, gear, and trap registration. It is illegal to catch and retain a Dungeness crab smaller than the legal 165 mm carapace width; possess fish (including crab) caught contrary to regulations; fish without a licence; and fish for crab while using gear that lacks the required tag, float, or buoy marked with the operator's name.

Undersized crab retention negatively affects stock sustainability and future fishery access.

Associated Links

Recreational crab fishery management Integrated Fisheries Management Plan (https://www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/fm-gp/mplans/crab-crabe-ifmp-pgip-sm-eng.html).

Recreational fishing in BC – https://www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/fm-gp/rec/index-eng.html

What does a Fishery Officer do? – https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/career-carriere/enf-loi/work-life-vie-professionnelle-eng.html

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For more information: Media Relations, Pacific Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]