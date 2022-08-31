Charlottetown Craft Micro Producer and Atlantic Canada's Largest Clothing Brand Partner to Launch East Coast Lifestyle CBD Oil (Eh!)

Retro Cannabis & Hemp Extracts (Retro) partners with Atlantic Canada's largest clothing brand to bring Canadians East Coast Lifestyle CBD Oil. Now available in select maritime provinces, and the Yukon.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's newest craft micro producer—Retro Cannabis & Hemp Extracts (Retro)—is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the region's largest clothing brand to launch East Coast Lifestyle CBD Oil.

As clean and pure as a maritime sea breeze, this high-quality clean extracted formulation is made with Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil. It's unflavoured and ready to be added to food, beverages, or Nanny's mustard pickles.

This product contains 30mg/ml of CBD and only 1mg/ml of THC, ideal for consumers wishing to enjoy the less intoxicating benefits of CBD.

East Coast Lifestyle CBD Oil is now available in select maritime provinces and the Yukon, along with ten additional Retro offerings. These products include CBD and Honey Oil varieties, delivered by pre-loaded glass syringes and full-spectrum, strain-specific vapes in ultra-premium white ceramic cartridges.

Retro products are free of botanical terpenes and other harmful chemicals, thanks to a state-of-the-art supercritical carbon dioxide extraction process provided by Advanced Extraction Systems.

Canadians have been enjoying Retro's ultra-pure products since 2021, when its inaugural offering, Island Rain CBD Oil, first made a splash at Cannabis NB locations. Retro's dream team of innovators has 60 exciting formulations in its pipeline.

"We know we have a world-class product here, and all of us at Retro are excited to have our unmatched offerings in the hands of Canadian consumers," says Peter Toombs, CEO of Retro.

Alex MacLean, Founder & CEO of East Coast Lifestyle is also pleased with this partnership. He says, "We're very excited to collaborate with Retro and break into the cannabis space. Our first product is a CBD oil produced locally on Prince Edward Island that we've been working on for over a year. Both of our brands are synonymous with the east coast & we're looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Western Canadians will find East Coast Lifestyle CBD Oil and the full line of Retro products at locations near them later this year.

For more information, visit retrocannabis.ca

ABOUT RETRO

Retro is a craft micro producer located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Built on a commitment of producing top-quality cannabis products, Retro is made using state-of-the-art equipment that is designed, built, and operated by its sister company, Advanced Extraction Systems, Inc., also located in Charlottetown.

To learn more about Advanced Extraction Systems Inc., visit aesi.biz

SOURCE Advanced Extraction Systems

For further information: [email protected], Phone: 1-877-547-3876, Web: retrocannabis.ca