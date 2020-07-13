Charlotte's Web Appoints Jean Birch to its Board of Directors

Bringing extensive public company board experience

BOULDER, Colo., July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") (TSX: CWEB), (OTCQX: CWBHF), the company behind the world's most trusted hemp extract, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Birch to its Board of Directors.

Jean Birch (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.)

Ms. Birch brings broad experience as an independent public company director in addition to being a veteran C-level operating executive with deep experience in the consumer sector. Ms. Birch currently serves as a director for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) as well as CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG). Previous board appointments include Papa Murphy's Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) and Darden (NYSE:DRI).

Ms. Birch is a Board Leadership Fellow, as certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors. In addition, Ms. Birch brings more than 20 years of consumer retail experience running large restaurant companies, such as IHOP, Macaroni Grill and Corner Bakery Cafe, where she delivered exceptional P&L and ROIC results.

"We are grateful to have Jean joining the Charlotte's Web board as an independent director. Her broad public company board experience combined with her operational experience will be invaluable to us as we map the next part of our journey for Charlotte's Web," said Charlotte's Web Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Joel Stanley.

Ms. Birch stated, "I am honored to be joining the Charlotte's Web Board as they enter the next phase of their growth. Charlotte's Web is an exciting company operating in a dynamic industry and I look forward to collaborating on the long-term strategy to accelerate growth."

Ms. Birch, who will serve on the Compensation and Audit Committees, brings the total number of Directors on the Charlotte's Web board to eight.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. The Company was founded by the Stanley Brothers on a mission to unleash the healing power of botanicals through compassion and science to benefit the planet and all who live upon it. The Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company's ADA compliant website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Subscribe to Charlotte's Web news.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Sylvia R. Tawse, Director of Communications, (720) 762-0410, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Cory Pala, Director of Investor Relations, (416) 594-3849, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.charlottesweb.com/

