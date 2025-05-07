Charlie's Burgers Hosts One of Canada's Most Historic Culinary Events, Featuring Château Lafite Rothschild Wines and Michelin-Starred Mastery

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - In a bold and breathtaking celebration of culinary and vinous excellence, Charlie's Burgers (CB) delivered a six-night, sold-out dinner series that will be remembered as one of the most historic gastronomic events in Canadian fine dining. The exclusive CB dinner experience brought together two chefs with two Michelin stars each—culinary titans Masaki Saito and Jérôme Schilling—for an unprecedented 4-star collaboration that captivated guests and ignited buzz across the global food and wine scene.

Elevating the evening further, the dinners featured rare and historic wine pairings curated in partnership with the team at Domaines Barons de Rothschild (DBR). Each course was masterfully matched to wines from Château Lafite Rothschild—an iconic name in the world of fine wine. Guests were welcomed with a personalized video message from Saskia Rothschild herself, underscoring the exclusivity and importance of the event.

Among the evening's historic moments:

The Canadian unveiling of Domaines Barons de Rothschild Long Dai 2021, a groundbreaking wine from the Qui Shan Valley in China's Shandong Province . Guests were the first in the country to taste this visionary expression of the Rothschild family's winemaking legacy in Asia .

. Guests were the first in the country to taste this visionary expression of the Rothschild family's winemaking legacy in . A rare visit from Adrien David Beaulieu , 15th-generation winemaker of Château Coutet in Saint-Émilion, France—one of the oldest continuously family-run Châteaux in Bordeaux . Practicing organic and biodynamic viticulture for over 400 years, Château Coutet's wines brought centuries of heritage to the CB table.

Chef Masaki Saito—never one to rest on laurels—added two surprise, off-menu courses, including a show-stopping foie gras hand roll marinated overnight in miso. These exclusive additions further cemented the dinners as once-in-a-lifetime experiences for the fortunate guests who secured a seat.

"Our love for Michelin-starred cuisine isn't just about prestige—it's about the pursuit of excellence, creativity, and emotion on the plate," said Donato Carozza, co-founder of Charlie's Burgers. "We've spent years championing the chefs, producers, and artisans who elevate food to an art form, and we were proud to be part of the early conversations that helped bring the Michelin Guide to Canada. This dinner was a reflection of everything we stand for—bold ideas, world-class talent, and unforgettable experiences that push the boundaries of what's possible in this country's culinary scene."

"At a time when much of our industry is navigating uncertainty, we chose to bet on excellence," added Franco Stalteri, CB co-founder. "This was a massive risk—but one rooted in our commitment to celebrating les arts de la table and pushing the envelope for what's possible in Canadian hospitality."

After 16 years, Charlie's Burgers continues to lead at the forefront of Canada's culinary evolution—curating experiences that are not only exquisite, but culturally significant. In turbulent times, CB remains defiantly ambitious, bringing together the world's most talented chefs, storied winemakers, and fearless guests to celebrate what matters: artistry, community, and unforgettable taste.

