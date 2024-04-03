Charli AI and FactSet revolutionise financial services sector by combining industry-leading financial data with advanced Multidimensional AI

Financial Services Institutions gain unprecedented ability to leverage data instantly for advanced financial analysis to support critical investment decisions

VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Charli AI and FactSet have embarked on a strategic partnership to bring a first-of-its-kind financial analysis solution that consolidates leading financial data with advanced Multidimensional AI. The new partnership provides financial services institutions with an easy-to-use, out-of-the-box, joint product offering that provides an entirely new level of instant access to critical financial information and industry-leading insights.

FactSet is a leading provider of data and software solutions to over 206,000 investment professionals worldwide, providing instant access to financial data and analytics that investors use to make crucial decisions. As the financial services sector looks to harness the power of AI to gain an edge, this partnership represents a leap forward for the industry by combining FactSet's industry-leading data with Charli AI's advanced technology.

Charli AI's advanced AI platform enables connections to hundreds of applications, including FactSet APIs, thereby tapping into tens of thousands of trusted data points. The Multidimensional AI capabilities process and analyse both quantitative and qualitative data while ensuring every bit of information is tracked, attributed, and verified by AI. The joint offering will allow for deep interaction with FactSet data through an intuitive question/answer interface and will include a self-serve offering to generate financial research reports with a click of a button.

Charli AI has been recognized by Gartner as a top provider of industry-specific AI offerings to financial services based on its ability to deliver highly accurate, trusted, and explainable results. This is made possible by a platform that uses a thousand brains approach, extending well beyond the use of Large Language Models. Charli AI's Multidimensional AI encompasses many AI disciplines, such as Generative AI, Retrieval Augmented AI, Multimodal AI, Extractive AI, Predictive AI and Explainable AI, which are now all being applied to FactSet data.

"AI solutions are only as good as the data they are being fed, and nowhere is this more vital than in financial services. That's why we are so excited about this partnership. We are meeting a critical need and bringing a new level of opportunity to the market," said Kevin Collins, Founder and CEO of Charli AI. "The ability to optimise our Multidimensional AI platform using real-time, trusted data from FactSet, means a new level of accuracy and transparency in operationalizing data access for the financial industry."

"Clients rely on FactSet for the depth and breadth of our data to ground their research in truth. We also strive to be an open, flexible platform that allows our clients to use our data in the platforms and technologies of their choice, said John Costigan, Chief Data Officer, FactSet. "We are excited to partner with Charli AI to bring industry-leading AI expertise and capabilities to our customers, making it easy to access and surface key insights from our trusted data and analysis solutions."

The launch of the joint Charli AI – FactSet offering is planned for Q2 2024 for North American customers with expansion to additional geographies planned for later in the year. For early access, or to find out more, please join the waitlist here .

About Charli AI Inc.

Charli AI (Charli) is the creator of Multidimensional AI. It specialises in offering innovative AI applications that are secure, regulatory compliant and scalable for Financial Services. Charli provides organisations with AI solutions to get more done, in less time, securely, than ever before, providing a competitive advantage in today's digital world by reducing content chaos and manual effort, allowing workforces to focus on contributing their expertise. Charli AI is a tech powerhouse backed by an expert team of Ph.D. scientists, engineers, and content management experts who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the AI-driven intelligent content management and generation space. Today, Charli AI can integrate with over 700 applications giving it broad appeal across industry sectors.

For more information about Charli AI, visit https://charli.ai/

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including over 206,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

