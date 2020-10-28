Charles Wachsberg Files Early Warning Report Regarding Disposition of Common Shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Charles Wachsberg has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the disposition of 6,042,743 common shares (the "Shares") of Blue Sky Energy Inc. (the "Corporation") on October 14, 2020.

On October 14, 2020, Charles Wachsberg's shareholdings of the Corporation decreased to less than 10% of the outstanding securities of the class pursuant to the sale of 6,042,743 Shares of the Corporation to Apollo Lighting Corp. (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Charles Wachsberg directly owned 6,042,743 Shares of the Corporation, representing approximately 19.57% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately following the Transaction, Charles Wachsberg no longer directly owns Shares in the capital of the Corporation.

Apollo Lighting Corp., a corporation controlled by an immediate family member of Charles Wachsberg, may be considered to be a joint actor with Charles Wachsberg. Although beneficial ownership of the Shares is now held by Apollo Lighting Corp., CW continues to exercise control and direction over the Shares.

While Charles Wachsberg currently has no other plans or intentions to acquire Shares of the Corporation, he may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the additional securities or may hold securities of the Corporation.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Charles Wachsberg, please see the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

For further information: Charles Wachsberg, 1 Apollo Place, Toronto, Ontario, M3J 0H2, Phone: 416.597.6000