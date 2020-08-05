TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) today announced the application process for the second annual Giving Back grant funding program has opened.

The Giving Back program is intended to support communities and community programs in the cities and communities that RBH employees live and operate in.

RBH encourages charities focused on education, the environment, or community development to apply for a Giving Back grant worth up to $25,000. The window for applications closes on November 30, 2020 and details on how to apply can be found here.

Our commitment to a smoke-free future involves many initiatives that align with the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals . Specifically, the company is committed to:

Good Health and Well-Being: A Smoke-Free Future in Canada

RBH supports the Government of Canada's goal of reducing smoking rates to five per cent of the population by 2035. In fact, we have committed to a smoke-free Canada by 2035 and our goal is to stop selling cigarettes. RBH will continue to develop and introduce smoke-free alternatives to the Canadian market that use new technologies and non-combustible products to assist the Government of Canada in achieving this goal.

Decent Work and Economic Growth

RBH is transforming its business in a way that promotes collaboration, inclusion and diversity. The company will continue to provide compensation and benefits that are at, or above, the Canadian market medians.

Gender Equality

RBH provides opportunities for women to assume roles on the management and executive teams. Gender equality is not only an internal objective of RBH but is also prioritized in community sustainability efforts through partnerships with local women's charities and food banks.

Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

RBH has developed a comprehensive policy framework to ensure that corruption and bribery are avoided by all employees and third parties and that all engagements with vendors, stakeholders, governments and consumers are transparent and conducted with integrity. Included in the policy is that RBH does not provide any political donations to uphold the high standards of responsible business practices. Additionally, RBH continues to work with local enforcement and government to combat illicit trade of tobacco.

QUOTES: Peter Luongo, Managing Director, RBH

RBH is transforming its business and how it interacts with consumers and communities as we strive to be a leader in sustainable development.

The Giving Back grant program is an opportunity to support and work with charities that are focused on education, the environment, or community development.

grant program is an opportunity to support and work with charities that are focused on education, the environment, or community development. Our employees drive our efforts to give back to a variety of communities and causes where there is a need. It's meaningful and important as a part of our company's culture to give back to the greater community.

RBH is on a transformational journey to a smoke-free future with a goal to rid Canada of cigarette smoke. For change like this to happen, we need governments, consumers and society all to play a role.

If you are a charity in need of funding, please consider reaching out to RBH about our Giving Back program at [email protected]

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. RBH is a certified Top Employer 2019 in Canada for excellence in employee conditions. For more information please visit rbhinc.ca.

