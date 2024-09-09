CHARGESTOP TECHNOLOGIES TO OPEN CANADA'S FIRST "ELECTRIC VEHICLE STATION" IN EDMONTON

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - ChargeStop Technologies Inc. ("ChargeStop") www.chargestopev.com is opening Canada's first "EV station" in the Strathcona neighbourhood of Edmonton on September 12, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, PC, will join the ChargeStop team on-site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8106 99 St. NW, just a half block south of Whyte Ave. ChargeStop is a franchise-based, EV-only service station concept with plans to open additional locations across Canada in 2025.

The flagship ChargeStop EV Station is located at 8106 99 St. NW in Edmonton. (CNW Group/ChargeStop Technologies Inc.)

Tim Murphy, CEO of ChargeStop, commented, "EV drivers have been generally ignored by the service station industry, making it difficult to access even the most basic amenities during EV charging. ChargeStop is a new concept that is app-driven, convenient, safe and fast. Each ChargeStop station includes all of the amenities of a service station but is designed to serve EV drivers. We are dedicated to make charging an enjoyable experience for drivers."

EV sales across Canada have been surging in recent years. According to Statistics Canada, new vehicle registrations for battery, hybrid and plug-in electric cars rose to more than 320,237 in 2023 from 94,500 in 2019. To serve this growing market, ChargeStop franchise sales will be launching later this month.

Heather McPherson, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Strathcona, adds, "I am extremely pleased that ChargeStop is opening Canada's first EV charging station right here in Edmonton Strathcona. ChargeStop's stations will help Edmonton and western Canada embrace the high-tech, low-emissions future we need to combat global climate change and develop a lower-carbon economy. I am happy to welcome ChargeStop to Edmonton Strathcona and look forward to this historic first station turning into many stations throughout our country soon."

ABOUT CHARGESTOP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Based in Edmonton, AB, ChargeStop stations are tailored for EV drivers only and offer —

Faster charging — super-fast (level-3) state-of-the-art charging terminals guarantee above-average charging times and can achieve an 85% charge for most EVs in as little as 20 minutes

— super-fast (level-3) state-of-the-art charging terminals guarantee above-average charging times and can achieve an 85% charge for most EVs in as little as 20 minutes App-based booking — drivers save time by booking online before arrival through the ChargeStop app to reserve and pay for EV charging at the most convenient location

— drivers save time by booking online before arrival through the ChargeStop app to reserve and pay for EV charging at the most convenient location A safer charging environment — the stations include on-site attendants, security cameras and well-lit charging areas

— the stations include on-site attendants, security cameras and well-lit charging areas Modern amenities — EV drivers can enjoy a beverage and a snack at our built-in convenience stores, which include WiFi, comfortable seating areas, clean washrooms, and other services.

ChargeStop has an experienced executive founding team, including — Tim Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Paul Demeria, Chief Growth Officer, John Hawes, Chief Operating Officer and Roy Lakusta, Chief Revenue Officer.

