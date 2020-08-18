CORNWALL, ON, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - On June 16, 2020 a media release (https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2020/guns-seized-firearms-trafficking-investigation) was published regarding a gun investigation where four (4) male individuals were arrested, nine (9) firearms and fourteen (14) prohibited devices were seized that were believed to have been smuggled into Canada from the United States.

This complex investigation conducted by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Cornwall Detachment resulted in the four (4) male individuals each facing ninety-two (92) charges under the Criminal Code and the Customs Act. The charges are as follows:

Importing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, contrary to the Criminal Code (23 counts)

(23 counts) Possession of a firearm without a licence, contrary to the Criminal Code (9 counts)

(9 counts) Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to the Criminal Code (14 counts)

(14 counts) Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, contrary to the Criminal Code (23 counts)

(23 counts) Smuggling, contrary to the Customs Act (23 counts)

The (4) four accused are:

Tony Nzoigba, 23 years old, from Toronto, ON .

. Barou Junior Mbuyamba , 20 years old, from Ottawa, ON

, 20 years old, from Kwadwo Nyarko Danso-Manu , 20 years old, from Ottawa, ON

, 20 years old, from Jevon Theo Anderson , 20 years old, from Ottawa, ON

All four (4) accused have since been released from custody by the courts and are set to appear in court on various dates.

The RCMP would like to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their assistance in this matter.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you wish to report any type of criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpont

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Cornwall Regional Task Force

For further information: For media inquiries contact: Sgt Penny Hermann, RCMP Media Relations, RCMP O Division (Ontario), Email: [email protected]