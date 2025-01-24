Charges against bus driver spark lawsuit in death of Toronto woman

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The family of a young woman who died after being struck by a school bus in the Beach area of Toronto says the laying of charges against the driver shows that her tragic death should never have happened.

Rachel Turner, 22, was fatally injured during the afternoon of October 9 while traversing a crosswalk at Kingston and Kingswood roads. She was the third school bus fatality in the GTA in a five-month period last year.

Police charged the bus driver, Anthony Phillips, 60, of Toronto yesterday with dangerous driving causing death under the criminal code and careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.

"Charges won't bring Rachel back, but they show that her death was preventable and that she wasn't to blame," her father, Leon Turner, said. "It is important that someone is held accountable so that, hopefully, action can be taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future."

Rachel had just graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University, majoring in Business Administration. She was preparing to pursue her MBA and had met her soulmate.

As a result of the charges being laid, the family filed a Statement of Claim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, seeking $7.5 million in damages from Phillips and the bus company who employed him, FirstCanada.

It's alleged the driver was distracted and travelling too fast, said lawyer Mike Smitiuch, who is representing the family with Tim Daly. It's also alleged the bus company failed to provide adequate training for the driver and failed to implement safety measures.

"My daughter was a natural leader and a bright beacon of light who stood for all that is good in the world," said her mother, Susan Turner. "And, in an instant, we've lost her. The impact has devastated our family and continues to be felt across the community. There has to be accountability for that."

"It's another senseless tragedy in the Toronto area involving school buses," said Smitiuch. "Bus drivers and their employers should have a greater level of responsibility for ensuring public safety."

Smitiuch said a federal task force investigated school bus safety and made recommendations to Transport Canada in 2019 and 2020. Recommendations included sensors and automated braking systems on buses to detect pedestrians.

