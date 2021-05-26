ChargerQuest, Canada's Electric Vehicle Charging Network, Raises $3.1M

"Our vision is simple: to build the most comprehensive EV charging network in Canada. We are humbled by the response to our company - attracting interest from leading strategic investors from across the nation such as Legion 3 Capital, Quinsam Capital and Leonite Capital. Despite the pandemic, CQ persevered and successfully completed our pilot phase in 2020. We are excited about the next phase of business growth which is razor-focused on deploying our charging station assets at some of the very best properties across this great nation and beyond" - Christopher Misch, Founder and CEO, ChargerQuest Inc.

Roger Dent, CEO of Quinsam Capital said: "Quinsam Capital invested in ChargerQuest because we were attracted to its recurring revenue , and green economy business model. We see incredible potential in this company and very interesting growth potential."

ChargerQuest is Canada's electric vehicle charging network. CQ owns and operates the most innovative smart electric vehicle charging stations – located on our host partner properties. We support local Canadian business and EV drivers alike by creating EV charging hubs for businesses, municipalities and high-traffic destinations. Through strategic partnerships and innovative revenue generating programs, ChargerQuest is uniquely positioned to establish Canada's most comprehensive EV charging network.

SOURCE ChargerQuest Inc.

For further information: [email protected], Chargerquest.com

Related Links

https://chargerquest.com

