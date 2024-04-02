CHARGE SOLAR EXPANDS TO NEW EDMONTON WAREHOUSE TO MEET GROWING DEMAND FOR SOLAR ENERGY IN WESTERN CANADA

EDMONTON, AB, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Charge Solar proudly announces the opening of its new facility located at 5252 75th Street, Edmonton. This state-of-the-art facility, boasting 11,000 square feet of warehouse space marks a significant expansion for the company.

The new space, which is approximately 2.5 times larger than the previous facility, reflects Charge Solar's commitment to meeting the rising demand for renewable energy solutions in Western Canada. With increased capacity and enhanced operational efficiency, Charge Solar is well-positioned to better serve its customers and contribute to the region's thriving solar industry.

"The opening of our new facility in Edmonton marks a significant milestone in our company's growth and ongoing success," stated Connie Fraser, the new Vice-President of Operations at Charge Solar. "This expansion is not just about accommodating more inventory, it's also about improving the overall experience for our employees and customers alike. The additional space allows for better organization, workflow optimization, and enhanced safety measures, fostering a more productive and enjoyable work environment, while ensuring an improved experience for our valued customers."

Charge Solar moved to their new facility on March 1st and is open for business. Stay tuned for an official grand opening event announcement, coming soon.

Charge Solar is Canada's most trusted residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational solar power and battery storage supplier. For over 30 years we have helped Canadians realize their dreams of switching to renewable energy through our nationwide network of dealers and installers.

For further information: Tatum Drader-Smith, Marketing Supervisor, Phone: 236-239-0602, Email: [email protected]