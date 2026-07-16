CHARBONE Expands Helium Fleet to Five Units Following Accelerated Commercial Demand

Global helium supply shortages have enabled CHARBONE to grow its business faster in underserved markets.

VARENNES, QC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("CHARBONE" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, today announced the expansion of its dedicated helium delivery fleet from one unit to five, enabling accelerated service to North American customers amid tightening global supply.

Recent geopolitical disruptions to Qatar's Ras Laffan complex, historically responsible for approximately one-third of global helium supply, and the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed to Western shipping, export constraints have driven price volatility across North American markets. Reported helium spot prices have increased significantly, creating urgent demand for reliable domestic supply sources for sectors like semiconductor manufacturing and healthcare, among others.

CHARBONE's helium division, launched in 2025, leverages the company's vertically integrated infrastructure and decentralized production model. By establishing supply capability ahead of recent market disruptions, CHARBONE secured long-term customer commitments through 2028 that insulate North American operations from volatile international shipping dependencies.

Operational Scale and Market Penetration

The Company's growth is reflected in its rapidly expanding customer base and logistics capacity:

Fleet Expansion: The dedicated helium trailer fleet increased from a single unit in Q4 2025 to five today, with the capacity to add five more within months.

The dedicated helium trailer fleet increased from a single unit in Q4 2025 to five today, with the capacity to add five more within months. Customer Acquisition: 22 new helium customers were added across Quebec recently, spanning laboratories, advanced manufacturing, and technical services.

were added across Quebec recently, spanning laboratories, advanced manufacturing, and technical services. Revenue Diversification: CHARBONE continues to deploy recurring revenue streams across UHP hydrogen, helium, and oxygen, supporting portfolio diversification.

"We were prepared to scale helium production well before recent supply disruptions materialized. With trailers on order and agreements in place, we've grown our dedicated helium fleet from one unit to five and remain positioned to add five more within months to meet this surge in demand," said Patrick Cuddihy, Senior Vice-President of CHARBONE.

The shortage has also acted as a strategic market entry tool. Because industrial gas buyers are typically permitted to seek secondary suppliers when their primary providers cannot deliver, CHARBONE has captured market share from established competitors facing supply constraints. Management expects these new helium relationships to eventually facilitate cross-selling of hydrogen and oxygen products.

While CHARBONE's helium division continues to benefit from the setback on production facilities in Qatar require rebuilding from drone and missel attacks in March 2026 and shipping constraints persist, CHARBONE remains in continuous commercial production at its Sorel-Tracy flagship hydrogen plant. With Phase 1B scale-up currently underway, the Company is focused on delivering sustained sales growth across its decentralized North American network.

A detailed article exploring CHARBONE's helium operations and market positioning is available on social media. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full piece for additional context.

New IR contract

CHARBONE is also pleased to announce that it has engaged IMPAQ Capital Inc. ("IMPAQ"), an independent service provider, to deliver investor relations services. Based in Montréal, Québec, IMPAQ specializes in tailored outreach programs that strengthen visibility and engagement with qualified North American investment professionals.

The agreement is for an initial term of ten (10) months, effective July 13, 2026, and will automatically renew for successive three (3)-month periods unless terminated by the Company. IMPAQ will receive a monthly cash fee of $8,500. In addition, the Company has agreed to allocate to IMPAQ 300,000 of the already announced grant of stock options on June 23, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.15. 25% of the options will vest quarterly and be exercisable over a two-year period, subject to CHARBONE's Omnibus Equity Plan, and standard vesting provisions.

IMPAQ's Canada-focused expertise with French and English speaking representatives combined with CHARBONE's previously disclosed existing US-based investor relations firm, RB Milestone Group, the Company is well positioned to continue strengthening its footprint with North American investor communities.

About CHARBONE CORPORATION

CHARBONE is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. CHARBONE is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production facilities across North America and selected international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows CHARBONE to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any others that are in high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CHARBONE Corporation

For Further Information Contact Charbone Corporation: Telephone: +1 450 678 7171, Email: [email protected], Benoit Veilleux, CFO and Corporate Secretary