Updated investor materials highlight the industrial gas market tailwinds and an expanding portfolio of clean UHP hydrogen production plants and regional supply hubs

BROSSARD, QC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("CHARBONE" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, today announced the release of its updated Corporate Presentation and Fact Sheet, now available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.charbone.com.

The updated materials provide investors and stakeholders with a refreshed view of CHARBONE's vertically integrated industrial gases platform, the structural growth dynamics shaping the global UHP gas market, and the Company's growing portfolio of clean UHP hydrogen production plants across Canada, the United States, and Asia-Pacific.

A Growing, Structurally Undersupplied UHP Industrial Gas Market

CHARBONE operates in a critical segment of the modern industrial economy. The updated investor materials highlight the favorable market backdrop supporting the Company's growth strategy, with demand drivers anchored in semiconductor fabrication, AI and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals and biotech, aerospace and defense, and precision laboratories.

Global Ultra-High Purity (UHP) Gas Market

Market size: Projected to grow from approximately US$37.5 billion in 2025 to US$52.8 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.1% (MarketsandMarkets - High Purity Gas Market Report 2025) .

Projected to grow from approximately US$37.5 billion in 2025 to US$52.8 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.1% . Demand drivers: Semiconductors, AI and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense applications.

Semiconductors, AI and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense applications. Supply gap: Global supply remains dominated by a handful of mega-plant operators, creating a structural opening for regional, modular and decentralized producers and distributors like CHARBONE.

Clean UHP Hydrogen – CHARBONE's Core Production Molecule

Global hydrogen demand reached nearly 100 million tons in 2024, with less than 1% sourced from low-emissions production (IEA Global Hydrogen Review 2025) .

. Low-emissions hydrogen production is expected to reach 4.2 Mtpa by 2030, a fivefold increase versus 2024 (IEA Global Hydrogen Review 2025) .

. Drivers include semiconductor fabs, AI data centers, carbon-price pressure and industrial decarbonization mandates.

UHP Helium – Strategic, High-Margin and Supply-Constrained

Classified by the European Union, Canada and the United States as a strategic critical material, with no viable substitutes in semiconductor manufacturing, MRI imaging, aerospace, and fiber optics.

Global helium market projected to grow from approximately US$3.3 billion in 2025 to US$5.5 billion by 2034 (Grand View Research, 2025–2034) .

. Semiconductors accounted for approximately 24% of global helium consumption in 2025, projected to rise to approximately 30% by 2030 (USGS, 2025) .

. Highly geographically concentrated supply creates chronic shortage risk and pricing power for reliable regional distributors.

UHP Semiconductor Gas Segment

The UHP semiconductor gas market is projected to grow from approximately US$7.4 billion in 2025 to US$14.2 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.5% (MarketsandMarkets - High Purity Gas Market Report 2025).

Clean UHP Hydrogen Production Project Pipeline

The updated Corporate Presentation provides additional clarity on CHARBONE's project pipeline. The Company's modular, demand-driven approach is designed to deploy up to 16 hydrogen projects in proximity to end-users, at a fraction of the capital intensity of traditional centralized mega-plants. Each project is designed with up to 5 phases of production capacity, each deployed within 6-12 months in line with local demand and access to local renewable energy.

Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Canada – Flagship Project (Commercial Production)

Status: Phase 1A successfully launched in Q4 2025, with continuous commercial production and initial hydrogen revenues. Multiple U.S. and Canadian sales were confirmed in Q1 2026. Next step: scale-up to Phase 1B.

Phase 1A successfully launched in Q4 2025, with continuous commercial production and initial hydrogen revenues. Multiple U.S. and Canadian sales were confirmed in Q1 2026. Next step: scale-up to Phase 1B. Modular build-out: Up to 5 phases, scaling from 2.25 MW to 25.65 MW of installed electrolysis capacity.

Up to 5 phases, scaling from 2.25 MW to 25.65 MW of installed electrolysis capacity. Indicative annual sales potential by phase: C$5.1M (Phase 1), C$11.0M (Phase 2), C$17.0M (Phase 3), C$37.4M (Phase 4) and C$66.0M (Phase 5).

C$5.1M (Phase 1), C$11.0M (Phase 2), C$17.0M (Phase 3), C$37.4M (Phase 4) and C$66.0M (Phase 5). Power: Renewable baseload electricity from Hydro-Québec (Quebec grid is approximately 100% renewable). Greenhouse gas emissions are expected to be reduced by approximately 10 kilograms of CO₂ for every kilogram of hydrogen produced.

Detroit, Michigan, United States

Phase 1 capacity: 1 ton per day of clean UHP hydrogen, following a similar commissioning approach to Sorel-Tracy.

1 ton per day of clean UHP hydrogen, following a similar commissioning approach to Sorel-Tracy. Strategically located in the Great Lakes corridor with proximity to growing semiconductor and advanced manufacturing customers, and access to the Chicago, Cleveland and Toledo industrial markets.

Next steps: Site selection and site permitting / development in H1 2026, with Phase 1 launch targeted for H2 2026.

Wisconsin, United States

Phase 1 capacity: 200 kg per day (0.5 MW), modeled on the Sorel-Tracy Phase 1A configuration.

200 kg per day (0.5 MW), modeled on the Sorel-Tracy Phase 1A configuration. Renewable power owned by CHARBONE: Leveraging the Company's Wolf River hydro dam assets, supporting an enhanced production economic profile.

Leveraging the Company's Wolf River hydro dam assets, supporting an enhanced production economic profile. Land: Approximately 157,687 sq. ft. owned by CHARBONE.

Approximately 157,687 sq. ft. owned by CHARBONE. Next steps: Site permitting / development advancing through H2 2026.

Malaysia, Asia-Pacific

Partner: Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC SDN BHD.

Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC SDN BHD. Model: Asset-light equity participation with an active operational role.

Asset-light equity participation with an active operational role. Recent milestones: Advisory engagement launched and initial advisory revenues in Q4 2025; executive mission completed and aligned intent confirmed with government and partners in Q1 2026; equity participation intent confirmed in April 2026.

Advisory engagement launched and initial advisory revenues in Q4 2025; executive mission completed and aligned intent confirmed with government and partners in Q1 2026; equity participation intent confirmed in April 2026. Strategic rationale: Malaysia is a top-10 global semiconductor manufacturing hub, with rapidly growing industrial gas demand driven by foreign direct investment in chip fabs, data centers and advanced manufacturing.

Additional Pipeline

Beyond the four projects above, the Company is evaluating 12+ additional plant opportunities across North America and Asia-Pacific, with a longer-term vision to expand the platform across the broader basket of industrial gases.

Regional Supply Hubs Reinforce Recurring Revenue

CHARBONE's hydrogen production assets are supported by a network of CHARBONE's Regional Supply Hubs for the storage and distribution of industrial gases. The Company is developing hubs in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New York, with a target of 6-8 hubs total across North America. Hydrogen and helium tube trailers have been deployed, supporting commercial deliveries across Ontario, Quebec and New York State, and multi-year supply agreements are in place with a subsidiary of one of the world's largest chemical and industrial conglomerates, providing CHARBONE with a recurring revenue foundation.

Management Commentary

"The updated Corporate Presentation and Fact Sheet bring together, in one place, the market context and the project execution story that we believe make CHARBONE a differentiated investment opportunity. The structural undersupply of clean UHP hydrogen and helium, combined with accelerating demand from semiconductors, AI, data centers, advanced pharma, and aerospace, defines a multi-decade tailwind, and our modular, decentralized model is purpose-built to capture it. With Sorel-Tracy in commercial production, Detroit and Wisconsin advancing, and Malaysia entering an equity-participation phase, our pipeline has never been clearer or more tangible," said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CHARBONE.

About CHARBONE CORPORATION

CHARBONE is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of regional supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. CHARBONE is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production plants across North America and select international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows CHARBONE to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any other high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit: www.charbone.com.

Sources

IEA Global Hydrogen Review 2025 - https://www.iea.org/reports/global-hydrogen-review-2025

European Commission Critical Raw Materials Act 2023 - https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sectors/raw-materials/areas-specific-interest/critical-raw-materials/critical-raw-materials-act_en

Natural Resources Canada Critical Minerals List 2024 - https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html

U.S. Geological Survey Mineral Commodity Summaries: Helium 2025 - https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2025/mcs2025-helium.pdf

U.S. DOE Hydrogen Delivery Technical Targets - https://www.energy.gov/eere/fuelcells/hydrogen-delivery

SEMI International Standards - https://www.semi.org/en/products-services/standards

MarketsandMarkets - High Purity Gas Market Report 2025

BloombergNEF - Hydrogen Economy Outlook 2025

Grand View Research - Helium Market Report 2025–2034

McKinsey & Company - Industrial Gases: Growth Engines in a Changing Energy System / Global Energy Perspective 2025

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CHARBONE Corporation

Charbone Corporation, +1 450 678 7171, [email protected], Benoit Veilleux, CFO and Corporate Secretary