Chaos to Clarity: Business Strategist Launches CLIMB Framework to Tackle Burnout and Stabilize Coaches' Growth

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the global coaching industry ascends to around $6.25 billion in 2024 in value and women continue to dominate online coaching spaces, a critical gap has emerged: the lack of operational and strategic infrastructure needed to sustain that growth. Today, seasoned business strategist Katie Hahn announces the launch of The CLIMB Framework — a comprehensive, systems-based program designed to help women-led coaching businesses stabilize, scale, and thrive without burnout.

While the coaching space is booming in visibility, data paints a sobering picture behind the scenes. According to a report by the International Coaching Federation, approximately 72% of coach practitioners globally are women. Many are highly skilled in their craft, but struggle with the business backend — from clunky tech stacks to unclear offers to reactive sales processes.

"We're in a time where more women than ever are stepping into entrepreneurship, but most are still running their businesses with hustle and guesswork. CLIMB meets that moment with clarity and strategy." said Hahn.

The CLIMB Framework is built around five strategic pillars:

C – Clarify your business model & client strategy

L – Leverage systems & automation for stability

I – Implement key metrics that drive growth

M – Measure & optimize sales performance

B – Benchmark for continuous improvement

CLIMB isn't just tactical, it's transformational. The program includes a digital workbook, weekly live training, and a peer-supported community, giving women coaches the tools and accountability to lead their business like a CEO.

Designed for service-based entrepreneurs ready to move out of survival mode, CLIMB speaks to post-pandemic shifts in business expectations where women are no longer chasing hustle culture, but demanding freedom, clarity, and predictable income.

"CLIMB isn't just a framework—it's a roadmap out of burnout. It gives women the structure and confidence they need to grow without sacrificing freedom," says Hahn.

About Katie Hahn

Katie Hahn is a business strategist with 16+ years of experience in operations, consulting, and sales leadership. She now helps women coaches streamline systems, simplify sales, and scale sustainably through her signature CLIMB Framework. Katie is known for turning business chaos into clarity—empowering entrepreneurs to grow with confidence, structure, and freedom.

