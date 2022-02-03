CHANTAL MARCHESE JOINS CLARITI STRATEGIC ADVISORS™ AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER AND HEAD, PRIVATE CAPITAL

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Clariti Strategic Advisors™ ("Clariti") is pleased to announce that Ms. Chantal Marchese is joining us as a Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer and, subject to regulatory approval, Head of our Private Capital practice, which focuses on assisting our issuer clients with sourcing and raising debt, equity and hybrid capital on a private placement basis through our registered subsidiary, Clariti Capital Markets Inc.

Chantal brings extensive differentiated legal and business experience to the firm, having spent a number of years with a global investment bank, a Canadian banking regulator and in private practice.

Prior to joining Clariti, Chantal served as Senior Legal Counsel at RBC Capital Markets where she led a number of key initiatives for the investment bank's Fixed Income, Currencies, Commodities and Derivatives businesses globally. She has significant experience in derivatives and cross-border commodity finance transactions and was central in negotiating RBC's first long-term financial power purchase arrangement with a renewable energy supplier - a first for a Canadian bank and a landmark transaction for RBC.

Earlier in her career, Chantal was Senior Counsel with the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), a federal Crown corporation that provides deposit insurance against the loss of eligible deposits at member institutions in the event of failure. CDIC is the resolution authority for Canada's domestic systemically important banks. At CDIC, Chantal contributed to drafting and negotiating the financial services and procurement chapters of key international trade agreements, worked on developing new banking resolution tools, and assessed systemic risks associated with the financial sector. Prior to her time at CDIC, Chantal was in private practice where she supported primarily technology and early-stage corporate clients.

Chantal is a member the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) and Women in Capital Markets, and regularly volunteers for the LSO's Lawyers Feed the Hungry breakfast service. Chantal holds a JD and an LL.L from the University of Ottawa, and a BA (specialized honours) from York University.

Brendan Paddick, Chair of the Board of Clariti said: "We're delighted to welcome Chantal to the Clariti team. Chantal brings to Clariti a very exciting set of relevant skills and experiences, gained at some respected world class organizations. We look forward to a long partnership with Chantal."

Rahul Suri, Founder and Managing Partner of Clariti, added: "I have followed Chantal's career over the past several years with interest and admiration, and am very excited to welcome her to the team. With Chantal's keen sense for the commercial aspects of every situation and her knowledge of financial instruments, we look forward to growing our private capital business under Chantal's leadership."

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining Clariti. The firm's commitment to its clients, creativity and innovation, coupled with its strong culture of inclusivity and collaboration, make it an exciting environment for me to be a part of," said Chantal. "I look forward to rolling up my sleeves, and collaborating with so many talented and creative individuals, to support the firm's continued growth story and success. A big thank you to the Clariti team for welcoming me into the fold."

Clariti Strategic Advisors™ is a strategic and investment banking advisory firm that provides unsurpassed clarity, creativity, integrity and value to our clients.

