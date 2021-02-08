Channelling creativity for a greater purpose - Tux Creative Co. launches Tux Karma Foundation to impact change

As a certified B Corporation ® , Tux Creative Co. felt an urge, especially given the world's current state, to give its team members the time and funding to use their skills towards creating positive impact through creativity. "Our employees are gifted with immense talent that goes beyond meeting our clients' needs. We are eager for change and Tux Karma will be the catalyst for our true intention," said Tux CEO and Co-founder, Dominic Tremblay.

Board members of this new venture are also well-known public figures that lead their own industry. Azamit, Founder and Creative Director of In Toto + SOUK, Danielle Champagne, General Director of the MMFA Foundation, and Sophie Bélanger, innovation strategist who collaborated on our schools of tomorrow through the Lab-École project, join forces with Tux founders Dominic Tremblay and Ludwig Ciupka. "In addition to being an incredible board of directors, I am proud to say that our board reflects our values of diversity and inclusion," added Dominic Tremblay.

The registered non-profit foundation's mission is to raise awareness, inspire and act on building a more responsible and inclusive future. Tux Karma will be developing projects in various fields, including environmental change, sustainable development, education and closing gaps in gender disparity, race and ethnicity. Its desire is to collaborate with communities and other organizations to help inform social and environmental impact, and bit by bit, chip away at these long-standing issues. The first projects will be announced in the coming months. The public is invited to follow the activities of Tux Karma here.

About Tux Creative Co.

Obsessed with creativity that has been growing businesses since 2010, Tux Creative Co. is dedicated to producing work that cuts through the clutter, rises above the commonplace and challenges consumer indifference. Tux has launched international campaigns, repositioned major players and built brands from scratch to break through the noise in virtually every category. Since 2019, Tux is a certified B Corporation® and is proudly accountable for doing business in a better way. Actively pursuing the well-being of its staff, communities and the environment, Tux helps the brands they work with do so as well.

