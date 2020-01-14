Changing the Ethics and Religious Culture Course: A Golden Opportunity for Quebec to Walk the Talk

WENDAKE, QC, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) is paying particular attention to the Ministry of Education's plan, announced last Friday, to revamp the ethics and religious culture course. The FNEC sees this as a golden opportunity for Quebec to walk the talk.

The FNEC, an essential partner for student success in 22 First Nations in Quebec, intends to add its expertise to this process initiated by Minister Roberge. The FNEC plans to submit notions of Quebec First Nations cultures and realities, developed by these same First Nations, for inclusion in the new course.

This reform is taking place at a time when the government must respond to the Viens Commission's calls to action, which include the recommendation to "further enrich the Québec curriculum by introducing a fair and representative portrait of Québec First Nations and Inuit history, working with Indigenous authorities" (call to action no. 21), and "introduce concepts related to Indigenous history and culture as early as possible in the school curriculum" (call to action no. 22).

"We firmly believe that cultural content is an important cornerstone of education," says Denis Gros-Louis, FNEC general director. He added that incorporating this content in the next ethics and religious culture course, including First Nations content developed by First Nations, will foster self-respect and respect for others among all children in Quebec.

About the FNEC

The FNEC has been working for 34 years to fulfill the right of First Nations to have complete authority over their education through the implementation of an education system that has adequate resources, and that is developed and managed according to their values and cultures. Further information is available at www.cepn-fnec.com.

SOURCE First Nations Education Council

For further information: Thanissa Lainé, Information officer, 418-842-7672 ext.: 3002, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cepn-fnec.com

