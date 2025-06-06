Changing Systems, One Story at a Time: National Summit Reimagines Obesity Care Through Community, Connection, and Compassion

TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunday, June 8, 2025 — National advocacy organization Obesity Matters will host the Your Health Matters Summit 2025 at the historic Old Mill Toronto, with virtual access available across Canada. This one-day, community-powered event is creating space for real stories, honest conversations, and stigma-free care — putting people, not just conditions, at the center of health and wellness.

With the theme "Inspire Change. Build Connection. Advance Wellness.", the summit brings together healthcare professionals, lived experience advocates, and community leaders to explore how we can shift the narrative around health — from judgment to empathy, and from isolation to meaningful support.

"Obesity isn't a character flaw — it's a chronic condition that deserves empathy, science, and dignity," says Priti Chawla, Executive Director of Obesity Matters.

"This summit is about rewriting the narrative — one story, one connection, one person at a time."

Program highlights include:

Dr. Sean Wharton and Dr. Gillian Mandich on self-compassion and emotional resilience

and Dr. on self-compassion and emotional resilience Dr. Megha Poddar on hormone health across life stages

on hormone health across life stages Dr. Peter Selby facilitating a storytelling session with patient advocates

facilitating a storytelling session with patient advocates Dr. David Macklin on Resilience… The Secret Skill to Success

A featured session on Body Image, Stigma, and the Age of Anti-Obesity Medication will be led by Dr. Sandy Van and Sandra Elia, Chair of Obesity Matters.

"We can't let outdated ideals or social media define what health looks like," says Dr. Sandy Van.

"In the era of obesity medication, the pressure to meet unrealistic appearance goals can take a real psychological toll. Effective care must be rooted in evidence, with compassion for both the body and the mind."

"For too long, people have carried the weight of shame when what they needed was care. At this summit, we are rewriting that story — one rooted in love, science, and the belief that every person deserves access to evidence-based treatment." — Sandra Elia, Chair, Obesity Matters

For full program details, visit:

obesity-matters.com/events/your-health-matters-summit-2025

SOURCE Obesity Matters

Media Contact: Priti Chawla, [email protected], 416-565-9722