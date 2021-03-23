Changes to Environmental Approvals for Municipal Sewage Collection Works

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) applauds the Ministry's decision to move forward with implementing the Consolidated Linear Infrastructure Permissions Approach to update the current sewage approvals framework. Implementing this streamlined process will reduce the longstanding administrative burden related to the approvals process and ensure important, low-risk public infrastructure projects are built sooner by reducing the time it takes between when needs are identified and when citizens truly benefit.

"Moving away from the existing process, which is expensive, time consuming, uncertain and often involves redundant levels of government, without any added environmental benefit, provides a significant and positive change for our industry", said OSWCA President, Todd Arnott. "Updating this approvals process will allow for enhanced environmental care to be provided with a much-reduced administrative burden and a similar reduction in the current delay for commencing new land for development".

The existing environmental approvals process presently dates back to the 1970s. Modernizing such an antiquated system will help reflect and streamline current processes, address duplication, improve service standards to reduce delays, and better recognize alternative and existing planning processes. This essential initiative is a significant improvement over the current pipe-by-pipe approach and will ensure low risk infrastructure projects are built and enjoyed sooner.

"As Ontario looks forward to the long-term economic recovery of the province, employing measures to ensure that the industry can continue to deliver critical infrastructure improvements, sustainable jobs, and economic activity to Ontarians, are critical", said OSWCA Executive Director, Patrick McManus. "Implementing the modernized environmental approvals process is one particular improvement which will aid our sector in being ready and able to play a critical role in helping Ontario rebound from the COVID-19 disruption".

The Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) fosters health and safety, professionalism, ethical processes, sound infrastructure investments, good governance, and fiscal responsibility on behalf of Ontario's sewer and watermain construction industry.

SOURCE Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association

For further information: Patrick McManus, Executive Director, OSWCA, [email protected] or 905-629-7766 ext. 229

